Wikimania Kenya: What We Brought to Nairobi and What We Brought Home

They say you go to Wikimania for the sessions, but you stay for the people. In Nairobi this year, that truth came alive. Our Wikimedians of UAE delegation returned with packed notebooks, countless new friends, and a renewed fire for all things free knowledge. What follows isn’t just a recap; it’s our story of what we learned, shared, and built together, and how it points to the future of our movement.

Building Bridges Through Collections

This year, we leaned into one of our community’s biggest passions: GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums). A highlight was leading the Exchange Corner for collectors—an annual Wikimania tradition we were proud to host. The space was alive with laughter, stories, and the rustle of stamps, coins, and artifacts being shared. Collectors from every corner of the globe connected over their treasures, and in those conversations, we felt the heartbeat of a community that thrives on curiosity and care. On the very first day, our user group hosted a special meetup—informal, warm, and buzzing with energy. We gathered people around the love of collections, but we also used the moment to make an exciting announcement: the WikiCollection Campaign 2026 is going global.

After the success of our competition, it was time to dream bigger. The response was instant hands went up, voices chimed in, and people wanted to join the global committee on the spot. It was one of those moments where you realize the idea has grown beyond you; it belongs to the movement now.

Million Wiki Project in the Spotlight

Our delegation also highlighted the Million Wiki Project, an initiative powered by one of our strongest partners in the UAE, the Emirates Literature Foundation. The session was buzzing with curiosity—attendees wanted to dive deep into the project’s scope and explore how its principles could be adapted for their own communities. The Q&A quickly turned into a lively exchange of ideas, with participants debating what should count as “relevant” for a two-year project and how to scale impact. The energy in the room was a clear sign of the hunger across the movement for ambitious, large-scale projects.

Learning, the Fun Way

We’re especially proud of Serine, our community member and MENA liaison for Let’s Connect, who played a role in the program. She co-facilitated several sessions that transformed learning clinics and connectathon into engaging, practical, and genuinely enjoyable spaces. Participants walked away with a renewed belief that collaboration can be as impactful as it is joyful.

Special Thank You

On a separate but equally important note, our team’s dedication shone during the poster session, where we proudly showcased the WikiCollection competition. A huge shout-out goes to our very own superhero, Ali Khalil, who—true to his wonderfully mysterious style—managed to get the poster printed and displayed just in time. Thanks to his resourcefulness, we had a strong presence at this important showcase. While we didn’t take home a prize, the exposure and the conversations it sparked with fellow Wikimedians about the campaign were truly invaluable. Thank you, Ali, for making it happen!

Wikimania 2025 wasn’t just a conference; it was a reaffirmation of why we do this work. Nairobi gave us ideas we’re already putting into action, partnerships we’re nurturing, and stories we’ll carry forward. Most importantly, it reminded us that the Wikimedia movement is as much about people as it is about knowledge.

And we’re not done yet. Big things are on the horizon:

Learn more about the Million Wiki Project here.

here. Read Reda Kerbush’s take on his session at Wikimania.

on his session at Wikimania. Apply to be part of the WikiCollection Global Committee and help us shape the future of this campaign.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation