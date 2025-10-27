Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Celebrates 13 Years of Wikidata

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group joined the global Wikimedia movement to celebrate Wikidata’s 13th birthday on Sunday, 19th October 2025, with an educative event held in Tamale.

The celebration brought together experienced community members, volunteers, and new participants all passionate about contributing to free and open knowledge.

The program focused entirely on Wikidata, one of the key Wikimedia Foundation projects that provides structured data to support Wikipedia and many other platforms.

Team members, Fuseini Musah (Musahfm) and Fuseini Mohammed Kamal-Deen (Dnshitobu) led a session with a brief overview of Wikidata, explaining its purpose, how it connects different languages, and its importance in preserving and sharing local knowledge.

Participants were introduced to exciting Wikidata tools and games such as The Descriptor, Mix’n’Match, Pywikibot, and Wiki ShootMe. These tools showed how data can be linked, cleaned, and improved in fun and practical ways.

After the overview, participants were guided by Alhaj Darajaati on how to edit on Wikidata, learning each step involved in adding, modifying, and improving data items.

There was a question-and-answer segment, where editors discussed their experiences, shared ideas, and raised practical concerns. The discussions also emphasized teamwork and peer learning as a key solution to sustaining contributions on Wikidata.

The event concluded with a joyful cake-cutting ceremony to mark Wikidata’s 13th anniversary. Participants networked and took group photos to commemorate the day.

The celebration reminded everyone of the power of collaboration, community effort, and the importance of making information available in local languages on global platforms.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group expressed gratitude to all volunteers, community members, and partners for their support and to the Wikimedia Foundation for continuously promoting open knowledge across different languages and cultures.

