2nd Place for the Second Time

The Italian WikiDonne community organizes the Wiki Loves Sport project every year. I found out about this project in 2024 and decided to take part in it. For WLS 2024, I also invited many of my friends from Wikipedia to join. Since the project coincided with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I mainly focused on covering those events.

As a result, for the first time ever, the Olympic and Paralympic Games were fully covered in the Uzbek Wikipedia. When the results were announced, I was thrilled to learn that I had won 2nd place, while two other active editors from the Uzbek Wikipedia took 3rd and 4th places. It was an incredible start!

In 2025, I decided to organize the same project in the Uzbek Wikipedia. I created the necessary pages and, to make the local part of the project more engaging, I even offered prizes (from my own funds). During the contest, participants created 380 new articles, and 15 users joined the project. All participants were awarded wiki-stars specially designed by Jamshid Nurkulov.

We had five judges — Miss Kamola, Mirishkorlik, Abdufattohov Ibrohimjon, Jamshid Nurkulov, and myself — as well as one designer, Jamshid Nurkulov. Together, we worked as a team to make the project successful.

While promoting the project locally, I also participated in the international part of WLS 2025 and, of course, encouraged others to join too. I also created several templates and published many articles about sports as part of WLS 2025. And surprisingly, this year’s results were even better! All three winners came from Uzbek Wikipedia. That was an amazing achievement — although I once again took 2nd place.

Yes, the friends I had invited surpassed me this time — Ahror Akramovich took 1st place, and Javohir Yorqulov took 3rd. I’m truly proud that I could showcase the strength and dedication of our Uzbek community, and I hope such projects will continue in the future.

The post announcing the international winners of Wiki Loves Sport 2025.





