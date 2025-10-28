Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 20

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on October 11. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Let’s Talk continues

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

Digital safety : Explore how you can help make Wikimedia safer by taking our new self-paced course, Safety for Young Wikimedians.

: Explore how you can help make Wikimedia safer by taking our new self-paced course, Safety for Young Wikimedians. Wikimedia Core Curriculum : The Wikimedia Foundation has developed seven online video learning modules covering the core English Wikipedia policies. You are invited to use, adapt, and translate the course.

: The Wikimedia Foundation has developed seven online video learning modules covering the core English Wikipedia policies. You are invited to use, adapt, and translate the course. Advocacy : The Wikimedia Foundation has signed onto a statement that calls on governments and UN bodies to keep discussions about the future of internet governance accessible to non-government actors like industry and civil society. This statement is part of ongoing joint advocacy with affiliates to influence UN discussions about the future of internet governance such as the Global Digital Compact campaign and WSIS+20 deliberations.

: The Wikimedia Foundation has signed onto a statement that calls on governments and UN bodies to keep discussions about the future of internet governance accessible to non-government actors like industry and civil society. This statement is part of ongoing joint advocacy with affiliates to influence UN discussions about the future of internet governance such as the Global Digital Compact campaign and WSIS+20 deliberations. GLAM: The Wikimedia Foundation and several affiliates have signed onto the Open Heritage Statement, which supports galleries, libraries, archives, and museums (GLAM institutions) to have the legal rights they need to collect, preserve, and provide access to cultural heritage.

How Wikipedia works: Wikimedia Foundation responds to questions about how Wikipedia works.

