From Lisbon to you: Tune in for GLAM Wiki 2025 online

From October 30 to November 1, GLAM Wiki 2025 will bring together in Lisbon the people and institutions dedicated to culture, memory, and free knowledge across the Wikimedia ecosystem. If you can’t attend in person, good news: the entire Auditorium program will be streamed online, with simultaneous interpretation between English and Portuguese.

For the first time in Portugal, GLAM Wiki 2025 continues a series of international conferences previously held in Tel Aviv (2018) and Montevideo (2023). This year ‘s edition is co-organized by Wikimedia Portugal and Wiki Editoras Lx, under the central theme “Resilience: Shaping the Future Through Community and Openness.”

The event organizers expect to welcome more than 200 people in Lisbon.

Why this event matters

GLAM Wiki is the space where Wikimedia communities and cultural institutions (galleries, libraries, archives, and museums) exchange experiences, design solutions, and build bridges. In 2025, the event underscores our movement’s strategic role as public digital infrastructure for open culture.

The theme of resilience is especially relevant at a time when cultural institutions face mounting challenges: from shrinking budgets and resource scarcity to the loss of collections and the increasing concentration of information by major technology platforms. The conference invites reflection on how community collaboration and open culture can provide sustainable paths to protect, reimagine, and expand access to cultural heritage.

What you’ll see on stream

Across three days, the Auditorium track sketches a portrait of what “resilience” looks like in practice: not just surviving funding cuts or platform shifts, but redesigning cultural work around openness, equity, and public-interest technology. The program moves from decolonization and heritage at risk to human rights, gender equity, and advocacy, while also testing big claims about AI and data, the reuse of public sector information, and the ways for community resilience. Keynotes and lightning talks serve as mirrors and levers: they surface where GLAM-Wiki is already changing institutional behavior.

Check out below the program (all times in UTC+0):

October 30 (Thursday)

09:00 — Welcome to GLAM Wiki 2025 – Andre Barbosa, Flavia Doria



– Andre Barbosa, Flavia Doria 09:15 — Building the Future of Cultural Heritage – Carlos Silva, Dalia Guerreiro, Giovanna Fontenelle, Laércia Valeriana Insali, Teresa Nobre, Tiago Lubiana



– Carlos Silva, Dalia Guerreiro, Giovanna Fontenelle, Laércia Valeriana Insali, Teresa Nobre, Tiago Lubiana 10:45 — Decolonization Lightning Talks – Carla Ariadna Salazar Benavides, Filipa de Belém, Irvin Sto. Tomas, Joaquim Santos, Lukas Fuchsgruber



– Carla Ariadna Salazar Benavides, Filipa de Belém, Irvin Sto. Tomas, Joaquim Santos, Lukas Fuchsgruber 13:45 — Data is Everything: Why Knowledge Institutions are the Future of AI – Greg Leppert



– Greg Leppert 14:30 — Technology Lightning Talks – Angela Cervellera, Hisyam Athaya, Marco Chemello, Marta Arosio, Ursula Oberst



– Angela Cervellera, Hisyam Athaya, Marco Chemello, Marta Arosio, Ursula Oberst 16:15 — Heritage at Risk Lightning Talks – Caroline Nankinga, Edurne Agirre, Martin Poulter, Tiago Lubiana, Viacheslav Mamon



October 31 (Friday)

09:00 — Welcome to Day 2 – Vanessa Sanches



– Vanessa Sanches 09:15 — Digital Resilience – Beatrice Murch, Doug McCarthy, Irvin St. Tomas, Jael Serwaa Boateng, Nat Baca



– Beatrice Murch, Doug McCarthy, Irvin St. Tomas, Jael Serwaa Boateng, Nat Baca 10:45 — Human Rights Lightning Talks – Fatima Sao Simao, Johana Botero, Lucy Moore, Sandra Becker



– Fatima Sao Simao, Johana Botero, Lucy Moore, Sandra Becker 13:45 — Resilience as a Tool – Filipa Oliveira



– Filipa Oliveira 14:30 — Gender Lightning Talks – Camelia Boban, Flavia Doria, Isabel Zapico, Olena Vinsent, Patricia Horrillo



– Camelia Boban, Flavia Doria, Isabel Zapico, Olena Vinsent, Patricia Horrillo 16:15 — Advocacy Lightning Talks – Dee Harris, Evelin Heidel, John Andersson, Jos Damen, Mike Dickison



– Dee Harris, Evelin Heidel, John Andersson, Jos Damen, Mike Dickison 17:45 — GLAM Hack Presentation – Susanna Ånäs



November 1 (Saturday)

09:00 — Welcome to Day 3 – Vanessa Sanches



– Vanessa Sanches 09:15 — Community Resilience – Alice Kibombo, Dee Harris, Eric Luth, Farida El-Gueretly, Fiona Romeo, Flavia Doria



– Alice Kibombo, Dee Harris, Eric Luth, Farida El-Gueretly, Fiona Romeo, Flavia Doria 10:45 — Nominating Wikipedia for UNESCO Memory of the World: The Never-Before-Told Story – Liam Wyatt



– Liam Wyatt 11:30 — Meet the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees – Natalia Szafran



– Natalia Szafran 13:45 — Keynote: Openness, still in? Building a Public Policy for Digital Heritage in Uncertain Times – Daniela Serra



– Daniela Serra 14:30 — Digital Documenting Cultural Heritage in Wartime: Ukrainian Experience – Olena Vinsent



– Olena Vinsent 15:15 — Reuse of Public Sector Information: Saying Please or Saying Now – Mathias Schindler



– Mathias Schindler 16:00 — Digitising Knowledge: Unlocking Kenya’s, Nigeria’s, and Ghana’s Library Treasures Through Wikisource – Esther Wanjiku



– Esther Wanjiku 17:30 — Closing – Connor Benedict

How to join online?

All Auditorium sessions will be streamed with live English–Portuguese interpretation on Zoom. You can sign up here to join the live stream. Also, check out the complete program of the conference here.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation