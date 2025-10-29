October Report: Advancing Digital Rights and Knowledge Access in Sudan and Somalia

The month of October marked another significant stride in my journey as a fellow under the African Wikipedian Alliance Digitalise Youth Fellowship, a program committed to bridging digital knowledge gaps and strengthening open access to information across Africa, with a focus on Sudan and Somalia.

This month, I facilitated a series of impactful training sessions designed to deepen participants’ understanding of both Wikipedia and Wikidata. The sessions included a Refresher Course on Reliable References and Maintaining a Neutral Point of View (NPOV), followed by an interactive training on Connecting Wikipedia and Wikidata: Interwiki Linking and Attendance List Management. These trainings helped participants improve the quality and accuracy of their contributions while reinforcing the connection between both Wikimedia platforms.

To complement these trainings, I also held an Office Hour to address participants’ challenges, provide feedback, and guide them through specific technical or editorial issues they encountered during their contributions.

Our collective efforts this month produced remarkable outcomes. We successfully exceeded our target, achieving a total of 32 edits and creations across Wikipedia and Wikidata. Among these were 28 new Wikidata items and two new Wikipedia articles, including:

Ahmed al-Dirdiri Ghandour, the current Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation of Sudan , and



, and Ali Muhammad Uthman Yasin, the former Minister of Justice of Sudan, whose tenure ended two decades ago.



These achievements contribute meaningfully to documenting digital governance, leadership, and institutional development in the region, aligning with the fellowship’s broader goal of promoting digital rights, open knowledge, and access to reliable information in Africa.

