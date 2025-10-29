October Report: Amplifying Inclusion and Climate Justice in Southern Africa

Following up on my work progress from September with the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice fellowship, I kept up with content creation, capacity building and community support for my participants. Our focus remains closing knowledge gaps around climate justice and gender equity in Namibia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

On capacity building, I hosted one office hour and two virtual training sessions with a demo on “Understanding Wikimedia Queries”. The both sessions emphasized the basics of querying, as a way of retrieving stored data and information across Wikimedia projects. The first session focused on querying Wikidata, using various methods and tools including the Wikidata Query Service, Query Builder and Vizquery. While the second session focused on querying Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons using tools like PetScan, and the Wikimedia Commons Query Service.

Graphic design for training session 1

Also, in line with the fellowship goals, we created 21 new Wikidata items including Emerald Climate Hub, Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust, African Youth Initiative on Climate Change Zimbabwe, Meteorological Services Department, Zimbabwe and improved 10 existing Wikidata items. The outreach dashboard and manual scoring system helped to track the progress and impact of all the edits from participants.

Graphic design for training session 2

As we approach the month of November, I intend to commit myself to facilitating more training sessions, onboarding new editors, reviewing contributions from participants and providing support when needed.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

