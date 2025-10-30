Reflections on Open Science and Public Engagement from the 4th UN Open Science Conference

From 16 to 18 October 2025, the 4th United Nations Open Science and Open Scholarship Conference convened at the United Nations University in Tokyo, bringing together policymakers, researchers, librarians, publishers, and civil society to explore how science and scholarship can become more transparent, inclusive, and participatory. The conference reinforced that the right to participate in and benefit from science is fundamental, and highlighted the transformative role of open science in advancing knowledge equity and contributing to global priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

I was invited by the Dag Hammarskjöld Library to participate as a panelist on the third day, which focused on “Science Communication and Public Engagement.” My presentation highlighted Wikimedia as a global open knowledge movement, illustrating how its collaborative principles and community-driven approach advance accessibility, participation, and visibility in knowledge ecosystems.

Specifically, I shared two initiatives from Wiki In Africa that exemplify open science in practice:

WikiChallenge African Schools , which engages students in documenting local knowledge on Vikidia, building digital literacy, critical thinking, and community engagement while linking local narratives to global knowledge networks.

Wiki Loves Women, which addresses gender disparities by documenting and amplifying the achievements of African women, ensuring that previously underrepresented contributions are visible and accessible in global knowledge spaces.

These initiatives show that Wikimedia platforms complement formal research infrastructures by creating pathways for participation, representation, and inclusion. They demonstrate how community-driven knowledge projects translate open science principles into tangible outcomes, supporting public engagement and equitable access to knowledge.

The conference, co-organized with partners including SPARC, UNESCO, and other international organizations, reinforced that open science is not just about making data or publications available; it represents a fundamental shift in how knowledge is produced, shared, and engaged with. Effective science communication and public participation are critical for ensuring that scientific outputs have real-world relevance. Without accessible channels and inclusive frameworks, research risks remaining isolated from the communities it is meant to serve. Platforms like Wikimedia demonstrate that knowledge ecosystems thrive when participation is broad, diverse, and continuous, and when communities are empowered to contribute meaningfully to the scientific record.

Open science and public engagement are ongoing practices that require sustained commitment, adaptability, and collaboration. They depend on structures that are transparent, equitable, and responsive to local and global contexts alike. Initiatives such as WikiChallenge African Schools and Wiki Loves Women exemplify how these principles can be operationalized, showing that participatory knowledge platforms not only expand access to information, but also strengthen the capacity of communities to create, interpret, and apply knowledge. In this sense, open science is as much about cultivating inclusive knowledge cultures as it is about technical infrastructure, and it is through such practices that scientific progress can genuinely benefit humanity.

