EduWiki Workshop on Children and Wikis

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Wikimedia’s educational impact, the EduWiki Hub organized a specialized workshop on October 22, 2025, titled “Children and Wikis.” Facilitated by Dr. Ziko van Dijk, special advisor to the EduWiki Hub Board and co-founder of the Klexikon children’s encyclopedia, the two-hour virtual session gathered 51 Wikimedians and educators to explore how Wikimedia content can better serve young learners through clear writing and ethical visual representation.

This workshop was part of the EduWiki Hub’s Capacity Building and Volunteer Support services, which provides expert-led training to strengthen community skills and support volunteers across different areas of Wikimedia education.

Exploring How Wikimedia Can Serve Young Learners

The session opened with a warm welcome from Barakat Adegboye, who jointly moderated the workshop with the rest of the Hub’s Team; Bukola James, Rita Maliqi, and Rhoda James. After a brief introduction to the Hub’s mission, board, and staff, participants joined a lively “show an object” icebreaker, which encouraged everyone to turn on their cameras and share a unique item around them.

Dr. Ziko then began the session with the first part, “Children and Other Target Groups,” using examples from Simple English Wikipedia and Klexikon to illustrate the unique learning needs of children. He discussed the importance of knowing one’s target audience and adapting writing style accordingly. Through relatable personas such as Sanne, Filimon, and Zeynep, participants examined how reading ability, background knowledge, and life experiences shape how people interact with written content.

Understanding Readability and Language for Children

The second part focused on language and readability. Participants worked in breakout rooms to transform complex encyclopedia entries into versions that would be clearer and more engaging for young readers.

Ziko guided the activity by emphasizing that “writing for children doesn’t mean simplifying ideas, it means expressing them in a way that invites understanding.” The exercise highlighted how sentence length, word choice, and structure directly affect accessibility, not only for children but for learners of all ages and backgrounds.

Visual Literacy and Image Ethics

In the final part, participants explored image selection and ethics. Through interactive reflections and live discussions, they rated and responded to statements on how to select respectful, age-appropriate images for Wikimedia projects.

Ziko shared examples from Wikimedia Commons, emphasizing the importance of ethical judgment when choosing images, especially those depicting children or sensitive cultural subjects. The discussion also addressed how visual choices can unintentionally communicate bias or complexity that younger audiences may struggle to interpret.

Screenshot of Participants at the EduWiki Workshop “Children and Wikis” October 2025

Throughout the workshop, participants actively shared their insights and challenges, reflecting the collaborative spirit that defines the Wikimedia education community. The EduWiki Hub team moderated the discussions, managed breakout rooms and chat sessions, and ensured a smooth learning experience from start to finish.

The session closed with a photo session and updates from Bukola James, EduWiki Hub Coordinator, who invited participants to contribute to the EduWiki Newsletter, register for the November 2025 EduWiki Knowledge Showcase, and propose future workshop topics.

Those who missed the session can watch the recording here and visit the Event Meta page for resources and updates.

Get Involved with the EduWiki Hub

The EduWiki Hub is always open to new contributors, educators, and volunteers who are passionate about connecting Wikimedia with education. You can:

Share your education-related stories in the EduWiki Newsroom for inclusion in the October 2025 issue of the EduWiki Newsletter by October 26 .



for inclusion in the of the EduWiki Newsletter by . Participate in upcoming workshops , showcases , and mentorship activities .



. Connect with other Wikimedians working in education through our community channels one Telegram and Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for timely updates.

Learn more about the Hub’s initiatives and opportunities to participate on our Meta page.

You can also contact the Hub directly at eduwikiug@gmail.com for collaboration, questions, or to get involved in upcoming programs.

About the EduWiki Hub

The EduWiki Hub is a community-driven initiative of the Wikipedia & Education User Group. It strengthens Wikimedia’s role in global education through shared resources, training, mentorship, and collaborative networks that empower volunteers and educators worldwide.

