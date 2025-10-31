PPC holds Strategic Planning, Manila 35 in Ermita

Members of the Pilipinas Panorama Community at Casino Español de Manila (Ralff Nestor Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC) held the 35th meet-up for Wikimedians in Metro Manila on October 26, 2025, at the Casino Español de Manila to discuss organizational matters, future activities, and projects.

The meet-up, attended by seven members of the organization, was held at the Casino Español de Manila, a historic club and venue established in 1888, in Ermita.

PPC President Ralff Nestor Nacor presented a summary of the activities of the organization for the year 2025.

Additionally, PPC Treasurer Jocelyn Alegre highlighted the importance of having a vision for the future of the organization.

Group photo of the meet-up participants (Ralff Nestor Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The PPC Board of Trustees, led by Nacor, also appointed two new board members who will serve until April 2026.

Gerry Yabes, a community member for development and active editor of Wikimedia Tambayan Philippines, was appointed as vice chairman/president, while Ernest Malsin, a Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) student and active Wikimedia contributor, was appointed as auditor.

