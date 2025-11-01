Mahatma Gandhi Edit-a-thon 2025: A Celebration of Multilingual Collaboration

The Mahatma Gandhi Edit-a-thon 2025, led by Sangram Keshari Senapati of the Odia Wikimedians User Group, marked another milestone in promoting free knowledge across languages within the Wikimedia movement. Organized from 30th September to 2nd October 2025, this multilingual article creation campaign brought together ten language communities — Odia, Doteli, Kannada, Assamese, Gujarati, Santali, Tulu, Afrikaans, Malay, and Punjabi Wikipedias — to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy through collective knowledge sharing.

Although officially planned for three days, many communities extended the timeline to accommodate local festivals and ensure wider participation. The spirit of collaboration shone brightly throughout the event, with contributors creating and improving a significant number of articles reflecting Gandhi’s ideals of unity and inclusiveness.

Among the highlights, Doteli Wikipedia’s User:Janak Bhatta created eleven new articles, while Odia Wikipedia stood out with fifty-five articles contributed by three editors — User:Hpsatapathy (32), User:Aliva Sahoo (20), and User:Ssgapu22 (3). Other communities also made notable contributions: Afrikaans Wikipedia (1 article by User:Dumbassman), Malay Wikipedia (2 by User:Rulwarih), Tulu Wikipedia (4 by three users), and Kannada Wikipedia (5 by User:A826). Gujarati Wikipedia saw the creation of 21 new articles by four contributors, while Assamese Wikipedia produced 16 articles by five active editors. The Punjabi Wikimedians User Group also joined with 3 new and 24 improved articles, led by dedicated users like Charan Gill and Aman Arora PTL.

To recognize the efforts of all participants and organizers, E-certificates were distributed via email, appreciating their dedication and contribution to the Wikimedia movement.

This initiative not only celebrated the Mahatma’s birth anniversary but also strengthened the bonds among diverse Wikimedia communities. By contributing knowledge in their native languages, editors carried forward Gandhi’s message of inclusion, self-reliance, and community service in the digital age. The Mahatma Gandhi Edit-a-thon 2025 stands as a shining example of how collaboration and dedication can enrich the global knowledge ecosystem, one article at a time.

