WikiTeny: the Wikimedia Madagascar community promotes the Malagasy language

WikiTeny is a collaborative campaign led by the Wikimedia Community User Group Madagascar and Global Voices Malagasy, aimed at promoting and enriching the Malagasy language on Wikimedia projects, particularly Wikipedia in Malagasy (mg.wikipedia.org).

Launched as part of Malagasy Language Month in June, the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the presence of Malagasy in the digital world and contribute to the preservation of Madagascar’s linguistic heritage.

The main objective of the campaign is to encourage the creation and improvement of articles in Malagasy, as well as the translation of existing content into other languages. It also aims to raise awareness among young people, teachers, and culture enthusiasts about the importance of digital technology in the transmission of free knowledge in their mother tongue.

Workshops organized in several regions of Madagascar—Analamanga, Boeny, Haute Matsiatra, and Diana—enabled some 60 contributors to learn how Wikipedia works and acquire skills in collaborative writing, source verification, and free content management.

During the workshop, participants had the opportunity to talk with Nalisoa Ravalitera, author, writer, and member of the Akademia Malagasy, during a visit and sharing session dedicated to the richness and evolution of the Malagasy language.

The WikiTeny campaign has enriched more than 250 articles in Malagasy and attracted many new contributors who are passionate about the Malagasy language (students, bloggers, academics, citizens), the majority of whom are young people and women.

Remise de certificat de la campagne WikiTeny- Region Boeny

Atelier WikiTeny – Région DIANA

Les participants de l’atelier Wikiteny – Région Analamanga

Beyond the numbers, the initiative has strengthened linguistic pride and awareness of the importance of the Malagasy language in the digital world. Encouraged by the momentum of this first edition, the community plans to continue WikiTeny every year, diversifying the topics and involving more educational institutions. The project is part of a long-term vision to promote multilingualism within the Wikimedia movement and strengthen the place of Malagasy in Wikimedia projects.

