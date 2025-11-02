Wikimedia Ghana User Group Kicks Off Ghana Edits Wikipedia 2025-2026 in Regions Nationwide

Participants of the Wikipedia workshop at Eastern Tech Hub, Koforidua

The Wikimedia Ghana User Group has kicked off its regional workshops for 2025-2026 operating year to welcome and onboard new editors to the English Wikipedia. Held both virtually and in-person, regional workshops recruit Wikipedians based on their location across Ghana. The intention is to make participation more accessible by bringing the workshops directly to participants’ communities.



Active since 2012, the program has reached communities in the Volta, Eastern, Central, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Brong, Upper East, and northern regions. Through these workshops, the outreach continues to grow regional communities by connecting new recruits with existing local Wikimedia groups.

The first workshop took place in the Eastern Region at the Eastern Tech Hub in Koforidua on 18 November.

The workshop brought together students, teachers, and professionals curious to learn how to edit Wikipedia. Sessions covered how to make edits, and apply reliable sourcing practices.

Participants also generally found sessions on overview of Wikipedia, adding citations and references, and learning about other Wikimedia initiatives like Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata particularly useful.

Emmanuel Douglas Ofori (User: Douglas Stone)

Among our newcomers was Emmanuel Douglas Ofori (User: Douglas Stone), a photographer we spoke to about his experience at the workshop. “I used to think Wikipedia was only for finding information, not editing it,” shared Emmanuel. “Learning how to edit gave me a new angle to share what I know; from notable local events I may photograph in the future to adding accurate, well-sourced details about notable people I’ve worked with and helping correct some of the misinformation out there about them.”

To all our new editors, we say, “welcome to the movement!” You are now part of a global community working to contribute to the sum of all human knowledge, freely and collaboratively.

