Wikimedia Morocco – WikiCamp 2025

From October 21 to 24, 2025, the city of Fes hosted the Wikimedia Morocco Conference (Wiki Camp) under the theme: “Strategy and Skills Development.” The event took place in a scholarly and collaborative atmosphere, bringing together a select group of thirty contributors to free knowledge projects from across Morocco.

The conference aimed to strengthen participants’ editing abilities, develop their technical and knowledge skills, and open a discussion on the future of community engagement in Wikimedia projects, with Wikipedia at the forefront.

The program featured a series of workshops and presentations on various topics, including:

“Towards a Participatory Future” workshop: Discussed effective strategies for community engagement within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

“A Practical Introduction to Wikidata” workshop: Aimed to introduce participants to open data tools and encourage interaction with Wikidata projects.

“Editing Techniques for High-Quality Articles” workshop: Focused on instilling quality and editorial accuracy.

“The Educator as a Partner in Spreading Free Knowledge” workshop: Highlighted the role of educators in supporting Wikipedia projects.

“Enriching Amazigh Content” workshop: Addressed the challenges of incorporating the Amazigh language and ways to involve local communities.

“Moroccan Darija Articles” workshop: Shed light on oral linguistic heritage and the challenges associated with its documentation.

“Wikimedia Commons and Uploading Free Images” workshop.

“Artificial Intelligence and Wikipedia: Opportunities and Risks.”

“Ways to Improve Moroccan Articles to Achieve Featured Status,” where participants discussed mechanisms for developing local content in line with global standards.

Additionally, the event featured a “mini-hackathon” with the participation of the Wikimedia Morocco technical project team. Technical presentations were given on tools such as AutoWikiBrowser, Openrefine, Phabricator, and WikiFunctions. The hackathon’s outcomes included the development of several technical projects:

Further development of Wikifunctions.

Cleaning and uploading data for Moroccan middle schools and hospitals to Wikidata.

Updating the Arabic version of SuggestBot and developing DarijaBot.

Developing a Wikipedia Chatbot and a Moroccan Darija text-to-speech (TTS) model.

Improving the user interface of the Standard Moroccan Tamazight Wiktionary to facilitate data entry.

Adding a new open-source Tifinagh font to Google Fonts.

These projects aim to support the Wikimedia environment, enhance free knowledge tools, and improve the user experience.

The conference concluded with a documentation photowalk in the city of Fes, followed by a special ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Wikimedia Morocco User Group. The event was held in a spirit of appreciation and gratitude for all who have contributed to fostering the culture of free knowledge in Morocco.

