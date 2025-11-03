Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 in Hausa Wikimedia Community

Africa Wiki Challenge organized by Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA) is an initiative designed to generate and enhance African content on Wikipedia, with a particular focus on issues that are central to the African continent’s history, development, achievements, and ongoing struggles. The annual competition strives to enhance information about Africa on Wikipedia and its sister projects.



The lack of articles in local languages can limit access to information, hinder education, and lead to cultural exclusion. Translating English articles into Hausa Language can help increase representation and accessibility, making Wikipedia content more accessible to Hausa speaking audiences and promoting cultural exchange. This effort can enhance credibility, encourage engagement, and preserve the Hausa language and cultural heritage. Local Wikimedia communities from other parts of Nigeria will be participating including Igbo, Tyap and Yoruba Wikimedia. They organized editing, translating, and writing.

AWC 2025 in Hausa Wikimedia Community

The Hausa community was lead by inyor4mr (Ramatu A. Haliru) & Muhammad Idriss Criteria focusing on translation and creating Wikidata Items of persons in different field. This will create a significant implications for individuals, communities, and society in the Northern region which Hausa Language is the mother tauge, highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity and inclusivity.

Lunch Time/ Practical

Sessions for Effective Implementation

The campaign implementation started from April to July , 2025 with two online sessions and one physical meetup wish was co-organized with the Tyap Wikimedia User Group.

First Online Session: this first session was onboarding and informing participants on the theme of the campaign and the rules and regulations. training on how to create or translate articles to Hausa.

Impact of African Wiki Challenges in Hausa community

Alot of articles were translated from English Wikipedia into Hausa Wikipedia for better understanding of reclaiming our right which was the theme of the campaign. Here is the link to the dashboard for this event.

Conclusion

The African Wiki Challenge in Hausa community in Nigeria brought participants together as a term in promoting Hausa Language Wikipedia.

