Celebrating 13 Years of Wikidata: A Sweet Blend of Learning, Community and the Open-source Spirit

Celebrating Wikidata at 13 within a local community in Nigeria

This October, Wikimedians around the world gathered to mark Wikidata’s 13th anniversary, and our local community with the HCI User Group Nigeria joined the celebration with a simple but meaningful gathering filled with insightful conversations’ shared experiences, alongside some cake and ice cream.

Held in a warm and collaborative space, the event was more than just a birthday celebration, it was a reminder of Wikidata’s role in shaping the future of open knowledge and how each contribution to structured data drives our shared mission forward.

From a mini learning session exploring Wikidata’s evolution to multi-perspective discussions on its real-world impact and place within the broader Wikimedia movement, there was a lot of time for deep reflection and renewed commitments. The informal setup allowed for new and longtime contributors alike to exchange ideas, share insights, and reconnect with the heartbeat of our global community.

Moments like these remind us why we do what we do. Beyond the data and dashboards; it’s the people, the volunteers, the learners and change makers, that keep this movement alive. As Wikidata approaches its 14th year, we look forward to its continued growth, more connections, and a future where open, linked data empowers communities worldwide. Happy birthday, Wikidata! Here’s to many more milestones ahead!

