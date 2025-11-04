India Joins the Global Race: Wiki Science Competition 2025 Begins Soon

Logo for Wiki Science Competition India, Suyash Dwivedi, CC BY – SA 4.0



The Wiki Science Competition 2025 is starting soon. This is your chance to be part of a global movement sharing science through images and media on Wikimedia Commons. Students, teachers, researchers, and science enthusiasts from around the world will contribute and India is now joining the race.

From 1 to 15 December 2025, participants can upload scientific photographs, research visuals, field studies, experiments, or any media that captures the beauty and diversity of science. Every image contributes to building a global open educational resource while showcasing Indian innovation, creativity, and scientific curiosity on the world stage.

A Global Movement

The Wiki Science Competition began in Estonia in 2011, inspired by the idea of bringing science closer to everyone through visual media. Since then, it has grown into one of the largest international science photo competitions, organized across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.



Previous years have seen Indian contributors among the international winners, highlighting the country’s growing presence in open science and Wikimedia’s educational outreach.

This year, India steps in with renewed energy connecting universities, students, and educators to the global science community through Wikimedia Commons.

WSC 2023 International winner from India, Arpan basuchowdhury, CC BY – SA 4.0



Empowering Science Contributors

With over 18 Campus Ambassadors across the country, the Indian campaign is connecting classrooms, labs, and local communities. Ambassadors are guiding participants, supporting teachers and students, and ensuring that every contribution big or small is well-documented and freely shared with the world.

Participants can join individually or represent their institute, making it a national celebration of science and learning.

How to Participate

Prepare your photographs or science-related visuals. Visit the official Wiki Science Competition India website to learn the steps to upload and license your work. Upload your files between 1 Nov–15 December 2025 on Wikimedia Commons under the India competition page.

Every upload adds to a growing global library of science images that educators and researchers can freely use.

Links

