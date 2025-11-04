October Monthly Report – AWA Digitalize Youth Project in Benin and Guinea by Faisal Ali

Project Overview

Throughout October, the AWA Digitalize Youth Project continued to focus on empowering young people—particularly young women—with practical digital and open knowledge skills. This month was marked by meaningful progress in both recruitment and mentorship.

The logo of African Wikipedian Alliance

Key Achievements

One of the major milestones this month was the successful recruitment of a new female editor into the project. After identifying her interest in digital knowledge activism, I onboarded her and introduced her to the Wikimedia ecosystem. To ensure a smooth start, I provided one-on-one guidance to help her understand basic editing principles and navigate Wikimedia platforms confidently.

In addition to this, I mentored another female participant as she created her very first Wikidata item. This was a significant achievement, as it marked her transition from learner to active contributor. The process allowed her to gain hands-on experience in structuring open data, managing metadata, and understanding how global knowledge repositories function.

Translation to Dagbani training during the AWA Digitalize Youth Project

Impact

These actions significantly contributed to the project’s mission of bridging the gender gap in digital participation. Not only were new voices introduced into open knowledge spaces, but they were also supported with personalized mentorship to ensure sustained engagement. The confidence gained by participants during these practical exercises was evident and encouraging.

Challenges

A few minor challenges were encountered, primarily related to internet connectivity during training sessions. Additionally, new contributors required extra time to understand Wikidata’s formatting standards, highlighting the need for more visual or simplified learning aids.

Plans for November

Next month, I plan to organize follow-up sessions to reinforce the new editors’ skills and ensure they remain active contributors. I will also begin forming a small peer support circle of female participants to maintain motivation and foster collaboration. Gathering feedback from recent trainees will help in refining the training model.

Conclusion

October was a productive month for the AWA Digitalize Youth Project, with solid progress in community growth and gender inclusion. The recruitment of a new female editor and the successful creation of a Wikidata item by another participant represent concrete steps toward building a stronger network of digitally skilled young women in Africa.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation