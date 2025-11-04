Wikimania 2027 location announcement

The Wikimania Steering Committee, the 2027 Core Organizing Team, and the Wikimedia Foundation are happy to announce the city of Santiago de Chile, as the location for Wikimania 2027.

Wikimania Santiago will take place in 2027- likely in August with exact dates to be announced once venues are confirmed next year. It will be the second time in South America and the third time that the event has been held in Latin America, following previous editions in Buenos Aires (2009) and Mexico City (2015).

Wikimania is the main annual international Wikimedia conference, providing the most prominent opportunity for Wikimedia contributors from around the world to come together, share their best practices, celebrate successes, and discuss ways to improve the free knowledge ecosystem, which includes Wikipedia. In a global context shaped by cultural changes and the advancement of new technologies, Wikimania also presents an opportunity to identify common challenges and build a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive movement. The conference is the central opportunity to connect with colleagues from around the world, and will have both in-person and virtual sessions and participants.

Gran Torre Santiago by Deensel Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Hola Wikimania in Santiago

Chile, the longest country in the world, is located on the Pacific coast of South America. Within its diverse geography and rich cultural heritage, Santiago is located in the center of the country in a fertile valley at the foot of the Andes and Coastal mountain ranges, where democracy and culture thrive in a city with more than 7 million inhabitants. Since the beginning of this century, it has become a modern metropolis of global standards, with its infrastructure and services, such as the Santiago Metropolitan Park (the largest in South America and the fourth largest in the world); Chile is among the countries with the best and fastest digital connectivity in the world.

Chile’s history is also deeply rooted in its indigenous knowledge. In recent decades, the country has placed greater emphasis on cultural management and preservation, with public and private entities undertaking large-scale initiatives to protect natural biodiversity, cultural and linguistic heritage.

Santiago has multiple direct air routes through Europe, the Americas and from the ESEAP region, including Australia and New Zealand. Many countries can also take advantage of the 90-day stay without needing a visa – for those travelers, they will be issued a straightforward tourist card on arrival. Chile and Santiago are also LGBTQ friendly destinations.

The Team behind Wikimania Santiago

The Core Organizing Team (COT) is composed of members from Chile and the region, who bring diverse experiences and backgrounds within the Wikimedia movement and in large-scale management. Among them are some experienced tech contributors, active editors in Spanish-language Wikimedia projects, and individuals with leadership experience and a proven record in executing major initiatives. Together, they are already giving their best to make Wikimania Santiago a wonderful experience for all attendees.

They are actively supported by the national Wikimedia chapter Wikimedia Chile, which united more than 100 community members across the country, and has a history of more than 15 years in promoting open, equitable, and accessible knowledge. Wikimedia Chile promotes the creation, preservation, and visibility of the country’s cultural heritage and diversity.

Luis Cristóbal Carrasco, head of the COT, added that “we’re really excited to be hosting such an important event here in Chile. We see it as a huge opportunity to grow together as a community interested in free knowledge, and we’re confident that everyone involved will be key to making Wikimania Santiago an unforgettable experience.”

Congratulations to the 2027 Wikimania team! Together, we look forward to what will surely be a memorable event, welcoming you all, whether in-person or online, to Santiago.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation