CEE Hub Microgrants – small funds for big potential

At the CEE Hub, we believe that innovation and growth in the Wikimedia movement often start at the local level. Our Microgrants Programme is designed to be a catalyst for community initiatives, giving fast and easy financial support for small, low-cost projects. Even if the grants are for “small initiatives,” they can create a big impact and bring new energy to our communities.



WIKIMEDIA CEE HUB MICROGRANTS PROGRAMME

Maximum grant value 50 – 700 EUR Total annual budget (2025) 12,000 EUR Eligibility Individuals, groups, affiliates, or organizations contributing to Wikimedia projects in the CEE, Central Asia, and Farsi-speaking communities Application process Open year-round until the budget is used. The application form is simple and helps applicants plan their project goals. Granting decision within 2-3 weeks

We know that for newcomers, accessing large grants can be challenging. The Microgrants Programme is designed as a supportive first step toward navigating the grant process, offering mentorship and hands-on experience in project design.

Who and where we reach

The CEE Hub microgrants are dedicated to supporting communities not just across the Central and Eastern Europe region, but also neighboring Central Asian communities and Farsi contributors living in these regions. We prioritize a fair distribution of funds across diverse areas, including the Baltics, Balkans, Caucasus, and Central Asia.

The diversity of 2025 funding demonstrates this commitment to regional and community equity. We have supported teams in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Armenia, Czech Republic, Tajikistan, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. This reach matters most in regions where communities lack other Wikimedia Foundation funding, since even small grants can have a big impact.

Uzbekistan: Youth Workshop of Kashkadarya funded with CEE Hub microgrant in 2025, Mirfayzbek Abdullayev

Microgrants-funded projects 2025 highlights

Microgrants support a wide range of initiatives, shaped by local needs. They allow communities to experiment with different approaches, respond to gaps in Wikimedia content, and engage new participants in meaningful ways. Because the projects are small and flexible, grantees can focus on what matters most to their communities, whether it is documenting cultural heritage, organizing educational events, or addressing underrepresented topics.

Examples of these initiatives funded in 2025 include:

Heritage & GLAM: Many projects focus on addressing content gaps related to cultural and historical sites. For example, one of the earliest funded microgrants in 2025 supported documentation of cultural heritage in Kırklareli, Turkey, through a three-day cultural and photography trip that produced over 1,000 photos of more than 100 sites for the Wiki Loves Monuments event. In Azerbaijan, volunteers uploaded over 650 photos of more than 30 Silk Road monuments, while another project in Kazakhstan documented three museums and urban streets, contributing over 220 images to Commons.

Outreach & events: These funds are crucial for community engagement, such as the Youth Workshop of Kashkadarya in Uzbekistan, which successfully trained nearly 20 young participants and resulted in 65 new articles on youth and children’s rights. Similarly, the WikiNomad: Karakalpakstan project trained 23 young participants, resulting in 401 photos uploaded to Commons.

Special topics & equity: Microgrants provide the flexibility needed to address complex or sensitive content gaps. The Queering the Wikipedia project trained members of the LGBTQ+ community to create and improve articles on LGBTQ+ topics. Over the following two weeks, a contest led to 40 new translated articles. The project also included a photo tour, where more than 150 photos of natural heritage sites were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons.

Some of the photos uploaded to Commons within the projects funded with CEE Hub Microgrants Programme in 2025:

Why does the Microgrants Programme matter?

The true value of the Microgrants Programme lies in its ability to provide speed, flexibility, and empowerment exactly where it is needed.

For experienced organizers, Microgrants offer immediate flexibility to conduct intensive work, like travel for photo sprints or high-data contributions, without lengthy preparation. For newcomers and small communities, the grant acts as a powerful motivator and a way to build skills. As one focus group participant noted, the funding offers “enough money for a good action”. By supporting these local efforts, we foster community growth, mentorship, and regional equity.

The 2025 Microgrants impact

2025 MICROGRANTS DATA, OCTOBER 2025

Total applications submitted 29 Total projects funded 16 Total funds provided 10,124 EUR Funds remaining (out of 12,000 EUR budget) 1,876 EUR Applicatios under review 9

Case study: Documenting natural heritage in Tajikistan

The Photographic Expedition to Iskanderkul for Wiki Loves Earth 2025 project, organized by the Tajik Wikimedians User Group, is a great example of maximizing impact through a small grant.

The expedition, which cost 700 EUR, involved a team of five members who documented the Iskanderkul Nature Reserve. This effort resulted in over 500 high-quality, geotagged images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons with multilingual descriptions. The project not only filled a major content gap but also successfully mentored new Wikimedians and promoted the use of free knowledge among local authorities.

Photo of Iskandarkul Sanctuary taken by Ibrohim Kurbanov during photographic expedition for Wiki Loves Earth 2025, CC BY-SA 4.0

What we’re learning and how we grow

The Microgrants Programme is more than just funding – it’s a space for learning and adaptation. To understand how the programme works in practice, with the Wikimedia Foundation we asked grantees for feedback through a focus group. Grantees have shared valuable insights on strengthening our work:

Flexibility is key: While planning is crucial, the process must remain flexible, as circumstances in the field often change unexpectedly. The spark must ignite: The microgrant is a spark, but long-term work should inspire others to continue and develop their skills over time. This sustained engagement is vital, particularly with groups like students, whose participation can be cyclical Need for targeted support: Smaller communities and minor-language users benefit from workshops, video tutorials, and more mentorship from the Hub team during project implementation.

A spark for community action

The CEE Hub Microgrants Programme goes beyond simply distributing small sums of money; it is an investment in the movement’s most dynamic resource: our community members. By prioritizing speed, accessibility, and regional equity, we empower organizers – including new volunteers and those from smaller language communities – to bring their local knowledge to the global stage. Sustaining this programme ensures that we continue to provide a foundation for innovation and regional growth across Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The Microgrants Programme for 2025 is closed now, with 9 applications received at the end of October, that are now under review. The call for new applications will start from February 2026, continuing to support community-driven ideas and local impact.

We encourage all interested members to explore the programme and share their next great idea with us!

✉️ Want to know more? Contact us at info@wmceehub.org

