Wikimedia Ghana User Group Shares Over 3,900 African Games Photos with the Multimedia Group

Men’s volleyball- Team Ghana at 13th African Games

Image: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0

Sports photography is often resource-intensive, and licensing high-quality images for sports content can be costly. In a move to make freely licensed sports photography more accessible, the Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) has released over 3,900 high-quality photos from the 13th African Games. These photos have been shared with the Multimedia Group, which operates six radio stations, three television stations, two news websites, and a satellite TV network, for free use. The collection is also available as open stock photography for anyone, including other media organisations and individual content creators, to use freely.

The photos, captured by volunteer photographers; Justice Okai-Allottey (User:Owula kpakpo) and Gabriel Joe Amuzu (User:Amuzujoe), have been released under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 License. They are currently hosted on Wikimedia Commons, a central collection of freely available media files, including images, audio, and video, that anyone can access and use. These images feature vivid moments from the games; including athletes, teams, and sporting disciplines from across the African continent.

To help journalists make the most of these resources, Wikimedia Ghana User Group also organized a workshop for the Multimedia Group. The session guided the team on how to browse and search for images on Wikimedia Commons and how to provide proper attribution under open licensing.

Participants of the workshop

Speaking on the initiative, Justice Okai-Allottey (User:Owula kpakpo), one of the volunteer photographers noted that “…we noticed the content gap on Wikimedia Commons between the Olympics and other games compared to the African Games. Our goal was to help bridge the content gap in the African Games, where we have fewer images of African athletes represented on Wikimedia Commons that could be used on other Wikimedia-related projects like Wikipedia etc. We also wanted to get this content on mainstream media, ensuring that accurate, freely available African content of its games and athletes is accessible to everyone.

