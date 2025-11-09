My experience at the Queering Wikipedia 2025

Similar to my last diff article on discovering Wikipedia editing after attending the “Wiki Loves Pride” Edit-a-thon Lagos chapter, I subscribed to the “Diff” newsletter and began receiving daily articles. I still edit wiki articles occasionally. Then I saw a link to a global LGBT+ wiki meeting, registered, and attended the user group meeting. During the meeting, I learned about their Telegram group and joined it. The conversations and opportunities sparked my interest in speaking at Queering Wikipedia 2025. As someone with a minor speech impediment but who still loves to push himself forward, I took the opportunity to give a presentation because, as a queer journalist, I have ideas. If I keep hoarding them instead of sharing them, they won’t reach anyone.

I brainstormed on a topic idea based on the work I currently do. That was when I decided to make a presentation on “Unmasking Queerness in Igbo Oral Traditions; Artivism and Wiki Documentation.” I submitted my application and was surprised when I received an acceptance, so I started preparing my slides. While I am not new to using Wikipedia as an encyclopedia, I was new to editing a wiki and adding sources after learning about it four months ago, so I didn’t expect my abstract to be accepted. When I received the invite to put together a presentation, I did so enthusiastically. It was fun writing it, referencing my work, and suggesting how queer editors can tell cultural histories that connect them to queerness, and cite them appropriately in case cultural monopolists contest their edits.

I attended both sessions on the 24th and 25th, and it was amazing hearing the Wiki Team, Bisi Alimi (Executive Director), Vic Sfriso (Director of Programmes and community engagement), Owen Blacker (WMLGBT+ Chair), and other speakers as they walked us through their sessions. On the first day, I was particularly intrigued by John Samuel’s lightning talk on “Will AI Erase Us Again? The Role of Wikimedia Communities.” Another session that made me reflect on my role as an editor on Wikipedia was Owen Blacker’s presentation, “A beginner’s guide to Queer biographies on the English Wikipedia.” I was mostly fascinated by the intentionality behind editing trans articles and the intricacies in ensuring edits that do not dehumanize these individuals, especially from a queer perspective.

There were both English- and Spanish-speaking participants, with live audio and text translations, and around 70 people present on the first day via Zoom. There was also a good turnout on the YouTube Channel. Day Two began with great energy, and a few sessions stood out for me. I particularly enjoyed “Digital Safety 101” by Max Fischer because it prompted me to reflect on how to safeguard my personal identity, not only on Wikipedia but also on other social media platforms, especially as a freelance journalist who needs visibility to lend credibility to his reporting. Also, as a cultural archivist, the session by Robin Isadora Brown on “Preserving queer culture; aspirations in archiving trans art and artists” resonated deeply with me because it related closely to my own session, especially in terms of wiki documentation through the lens of wiki editing rather than journalism or academic research.

I finally presented my topic, and it was surreal having people from other cultures and countries listen to me as I explained Igbo cultural histories of “queerness” that are not necessarily LGBTIQ+, but can be referenced as such phenomena. I also discussed how to utilise open-source materials, especially from platforms like “ResearchGate” and others, as a source of reference.

The session concluded with the Executive Director delivering closing remarks and briefing the audience about the upcoming Wiki LGBT+ conference, which will be held next year in Canada as a hybrid event. Although the entire Queering Wikipedia session was virtual, it felt like an in-person gathering because it was so intimate. That’s the power of listening to diverse people with a shared identity, because there is a special joy in the sense of “oneness” across languages.

