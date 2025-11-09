The Introduction of Waali Language into Formal Education Underway

Wali Wikimedians Community Logo

The Wali Wikimedians Community and the WAALEE BAABO Association achieved a historic breakthrough on November 1, 2025, by co-hosting a high-level Stakeholders Engagement Workshop at the Wa Technical Institute. This event formally aligned our collaborative mission to safeguard and promote the Waali language in the digital and educational spheres.

Picture of the stakeholders engagement

The Authority and Commitment

The program demonstrated unparalleled community support and political commitment, with attendance from key figures ensuring the resolution carried maximum weight:

The workshop was chaired by the MCE for Wa Municipal Assembly, Hon. Alhaji Nurah Issah Danwana.

Dignitaries included the representative of the Wa Naa Fuseini Pelpuo, leaders and representatives from all Waala clans, and top officials from education units, schools, and institutions.

Mayor of Wa Metropolitant Assembly Present at the Stakeholders Engagement at Wa Tech. Institution

The main agenda—the re-introduction of the Waali language into educational institutions—was officially addressed. The Chairman and MCE assured the Waala people that the Assembly has accepted this crucial step, and a resolution would be passed for the teaching of Waali in basic schools within the Wa Metropolitan area.

Key Outcomes and Achievements

Linguistic & Historical Context: Linguist Abdul Moomen Abdul Aziz and BUGLI FM CEO Haadi Mogtar presented an exciting overview titled: Waala and Waalɩɩ: Historical and Linguistic Overview. Watch the video here: [Video of the stakeholders engagement] Curriculum Development: Following a productive working session, participants (teachers and Wikimedians) collaborated in groups on essential language elements, including grammatical names and cultural terminology in Waali. Book Launch and Wikimedia Recognition: The workshop culminated in the launch of new Waali pupil books designed for basic schools. The Wali Wikimedians Community was officially recognized for its contribution and efforts in the forward of these books. See Cover pages here:

Language Standardization: The stakeholders reached a consensus on the correct, standardized spelling of the language across different contexts, resolving past confusion on the internet: English Language: Waali

Waali Language (Orthography): Waalɩɩ

See the unique Waali orthography chart by Abdul Aziz Abdul Moomen here: Orthography

This collaborative event marks a pivotal moment for the Waali language, transitioning it from an oral tradition to a formally taught and digitally recognized language, directly supporting the Wikimedia movement’s mission of free knowledge equity.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from the News section on wikimediafoundation.org, which operates under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

