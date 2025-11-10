ESEAP Conference 2026: Pioneer the Future Together in Kaohsiung

Mark your calendars! – 2026 will bring us the 4th regional conference for Wikimedia communities across the ESEAP (East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific) region, to be held in Kaohsiung（高雄）, Taiwan, from May 15 to 17, 2026. This three-day conference, under the theme “New Era of ESEAP: Pioneer the Future Together!”, will not only celebrate 25 years of Wikipedia and its sister projects, but also look ahead to how the ESEAP community can shape the next 25 years and beyond.

New Era of ESEAP: Pioneer the Future Together!

ESEAP Conference 2026 marks the first major in-person gathering since the ESEAP Hub began formal operations, making it a milestone for regional collaboration and inclusion. With around 150 in-person participants and others joining online through a hybrid format, the conference will strengthen movement connections and contribute to the global growth of free knowledge. In addition to the main program, this year’s program features Focus Tracks on Women and Gender, Youth, and Hub Governance, reflecting ongoing conversations about leadership and sustainable collaboration within the region. For the first time, the main sessions will also be livestreamed with real-time interpretation in English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Indonesian, ensuring Wikimedians across ESEAP can participate and engage wherever they are.

How To Join the Conference?

We warmly invite Wikimedians from across the ESEAP region to take part in the upcoming conference — whether by applying for a scholarship to attend in person, and/or by submitting a program proposal to share your community’s work, projects, and insights.

🗓️ 9–30 November 2025 (AoE): Scholarship Applications

The scholarship covers full in-person participation at the conference, with around 80 recipients to be supported. Applications may be submitted in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Malay, Tagalog, Thai, or Vietnamese . Full details and the application timeline are available at ESEAP Conference 2026/Scholarships.



The scholarship covers full in-person participation at the conference, with around 80 recipients to be supported. Applications may be submitted in . Full details and the application timeline are available at ESEAP Conference 2026/Scholarships. 🗓️ 20 November–20 December 2025 (AoE): Program Submissions

Program tracks include areas such as Community Story , Capacity Building , Diversity & Inclusion, Technology…… and more. Each proposal will be reviewed within its relevant track to help create a balanced and engaging program. Submissions may be made in English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, or Indonesian . For detailed descriptions of program tracks, session formats, and submission guidelines, please visit ESEAP Conference 2026/Program.



Program tracks include areas such as , , and more. Each proposal will be reviewed within its relevant track to help create a balanced and engaging program. Submissions may be made in . For detailed descriptions of program tracks, session formats, and submission guidelines, please visit ESEAP Conference 2026/Program. For self-funded participants, the registration fee is USD 20 per person for the three-day conference. General registration is expected to open around three months before the event and will close once the on-site capacity is reached.

See You in Kaohsiung!

Our host city, Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, is a growing international hub where local culture meets the diverse communities of Southeast Asia — a reflection of the ESEAP spirit itself. Just as our movement celebrates collaboration across languages and borders, Kaohsiung embraces cultural diversity and connection in everyday life. Beyond the conference halls, participants can explore the city’s friendly harbor, enjoy its famous night market food, and experience the warm hospitality that defines Taiwan. We can’t wait to welcome you there in May 2026!

To keep updated on the latest news and announcements, please follow:

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation