Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 21

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on October 24. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

  • Tech News: Read updates from Tech News week 44 and 45 including the community-submitted tasks that were resolved last week.
  • Activity Tab: The Wikipedia Android app expands the new Activity tab to all users. It offers a complete view of your Wikipedia activity: reading time, saved articles, edits, and donation history (for known donors). This change aims to make Wikipedia a more engaging experience for readers and contributors alike, while keeping all personal data private and stored locally on your device.
  • Tabbed browsingTabbed browsing is now available on the Wikipedia App for iOS. Tabs will let you keep more than one article open at a time, making it easier to explore complex topics, follow links without losing your place, and pick up where you left off.
  • CampaignEvents extension: Autoconfirmed users on small and medium wikis with the CampaignEvents extension can now use Event Registration without the Event Organizer right. This feature lets organizers enable registration, manage participants, and lets users register with one click instead of signing event pages.
  • Image browsing: The Wikimedia Foundation launched image browsing, an experiment that puts images on top of your Wikipedia article reading journey, on Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Indonesian, and Vietnamese Wikipedias.
  • Temporary accountsTemporary Accounts are now enabled on 1,000+ projects including English Wikipedia.
  • Abstract Wikipedia naming contestThe first round of “abstract content wiki” naming vote has ended and the first legal review had begun to determine the 6 names that will make it to the second round on November 17.
  • WikifunctionsWikifunctions is now deployed across 12 Wiktionaries and 4 Wikipedias.

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

Foundation statements

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

