Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 21

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

Wikimania 2027 : Santiago, Chile is announced as the location for Wikimania 2027. The annual conference returns to Latin America after more than 10 years, following previous editions in Buenos Aires (2009) and Mexico City (2015).

: Santiago, Chile is announced as the location for Wikimania 2027. The annual conference returns to Latin America after more than 10 years, following previous editions in Buenos Aires (2009) and Mexico City (2015). Wikidata recognized as a Digital Public Good: Wikidata became the second Wikimedia project to be officially recognized as a digital public good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

Foundation statements

Transparency builds trust: The latest edition from the series “Lessons from Wikipedia” explores how deep transparency has helped make Wikipedia one of the most trusted sources on the internet.

