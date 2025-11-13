My Journey with the Africa Wiki Women Mentorship Program

Being part of the Africa Wiki Women Mentorship Program has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my Wikimedia journey. When I joined, I was eager to learn, grow, and connect with others who shared a passion for knowledge and making a positive impact. What I didn’t expect was how deeply this program would shape my confidence, skills, and understanding of community.

From the very beginning, the program provided a space filled with encouragement, learning, and collaboration. I had the opportunity to connect with inspiring mentors and amazing participants from different parts of Africa. Each person brought unique perspectives and experiences that opened my mind to new ways of contributing and learning. These connections made me feel part of a supportive community that truly values the voices of African women in the open knowledge movement.



Throughout the program, I developed several skills that have helped me grow both personally and professionally. I learned how to manage projects more effectively, communicate more clearly, and organize tasks with confidence and clarity. The training sessions and mentorship guidance helped me improve my approach to leadership and problem-solving. More importantly, I learned the importance of collaboration, working together to create a lasting impact within the Wikimedia movement.



One of the biggest highlights of my journey was gaining a deeper understanding of Wikimedia projects and their connection to the broader goal of sharing free knowledge. Through this mentorship, I became more confident in contributing to different Wikimedia platforms and supporting others who are interested in learning how to get involved. I also improved my skills in training and digital content creation, discovering new tools and techniques that allow me to share stories and information in creative, engaging ways. I also learned more about how to use the Google Workspace, how to organize files, and how to use it more effectively.

I love how responsible we were when given a task. At the end of each week, we submitted reports on what we had accomplished and what we planned to do in the coming week. We also had the opportunity to share any blockers or questions that came up during the week, and we always received helpful guidance and feedback. During my time with the Africa Wiki Women initiative, I played multiple roles that allowed me to grow and contribute meaningfully to the team. I moderated the On-Wiki Skills Training sessions.

As the Social Media Handler, I managed the project’s online presence, created engaging content, and ensured consistent communication with our audience. I also served as a Graphics Designer, creating visual materials such as flyers and announcements that supported our campaigns. I also set up the Africa Wiki Women Newsletter account on Mailchimp to strengthen our outreach and communication. As part of the Administrative Team, I contributed to coordination, documentation, and weekly reports, summarizing our progress, upcoming tasks, and any challenges faced. Through all these roles, I developed a deeper appreciation for teamwork, leadership, and the power of women working together to amplify knowledge across Africa.



The mentors played a huge role in this journey. Their guidance helped me navigate challenges, manage administrative responsibilities more effectively, and recognize opportunities for growth in every experience. Each session left me inspired to keep learning and to share that knowledge with others. As the founder and lead of the Wikimedia Akwa Ibom Network, I’m always excited to bring these insights back to my community.



Looking back, the Africa Wiki Women Mentorship Program has truly transformed the way I see myself as a Wikimedian and as a leader. It has strengthened my voice, sharpened my skills, and deepened my commitment to empowering others through open knowledge.



I’m proud to have been part of this journey, one that celebrates the power of women, community, and shared learning. The program reminded me that when women are supported and given space to grow, they create ripples of change that reach far beyond themselves.



To know more about the Africa Wiki Women, check out our meta page here.



