What’s new in the Wikipedia Library? (July – September 2025)

The Wikipedia Library team attended the CEE Meeting 2025 in Thessaloniki, Greece in September. We re-introduced the Library to attendees and invited affiliates and other groups to identify the most-needed source materials for their region. We also celebrated a new partnership with Times of Malta, which is the most widely circulated Maltese newspaper. This partnership was secured in collaboration with Professor Toni Sant, who is a member of Wikimedia Community Malta and a Wikimedian in Residence for the newspaper. Eligible Wikipedia editors are encouraged to submit an application for access to this new resource.

Group photo of participants at Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2025 (Credit: Nikolaos Zisiadis, CC BY-SA 4.0).

Looking beyond the CEE region, Springer Nature renewed access for another year and we restored access to Project MUSE. We also partnered with Indigo Publications, a Paris based media organisation, securing instant access for eligible editors to the following collections:

More coverage of underrepresented regions and languages is a priority for The Wikipedia Library and we hope the French and English editions of Africa Intelligence will help our community close knowledge gaps about the African continent.

