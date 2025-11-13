Wikimedia Community Zanzibar Celebrating Wikidata’s 13th Birthday: Event Recap

On October 18, 2025, the Wikimedia Community Zanzibar joined the world in celebrating
Wikidata’s 13th Birthday! The event was a colorful and engaging gathering that brought
together both new and returning members eager to learn more about Wikimedia Projects
and our project of the day ‘Wikidata’ and its unique role.
The session began with an exciting recap of our past projects from previous events
followed by an introduction to what Wikidata is and how it works, allowing participants to
understand how it differs from other Wikimedia projects like Wikipedia and Wikimedia
Commons. Through lively presentations and practical demonstrations, the team
highlighted how Wikidata serves as a structured database that connects knowledge
across languages, cultures, and platforms, ensuring that information is accurate, reusable,
and accessible to everyone.
Many participants expressed how much they had learned from the session. Some shared
that they never heard of Wikidata before, and they didn’t fully know how it functioned or how
they could participate. Others were surprised to learn how much Wikidata contributes to
other Wikimedia projects and digital platforms globally. This realization sparked curiosity,
motivation, and a new sense of purpose within the community to get more involved in
Wikidata editing and projects.
Beyond the learning, the event was filled with fun, laughter, and teamwork. The community
played engaging games and quizzes, which not only tested their knowledge but also
strengthened their bond as a family of open-knowledge advocates. The warm atmosphere
reflected the spirit of collaboration that defines the Wikimedia movement.
We also took time to document the day’s experience, capturing the lessons, joy, and new
understandings shared by members. Many participants expressed that they learned
things they hadn’t known before, especially about how to contribute and communicate
within Wikidata. These memories will serve as both inspiration and a record of growth for
the Wikimedia Community Zanzibar, showing how far we’ve come and how much potential
lies ahead. It opened the way for our community to fully engage and participate in future
Wikidata projects with excitement and confidence.
As the celebration drew to an end, everyone gathered around to sing and share a
symbolic birthday cake cutting, capturing our joy and unity in supporting the global open
data movement.
Can you help us translate this article?
In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out?Start translation