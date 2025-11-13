Wikimedia Community Zanzibar Celebrating Wikidata’s 13th Birthday: Event Recap

On October 18, 2025, the Wikimedia Community Zanzibar joined the world in celebrating

Wikidata’s 13th Birthday! The event was a colorful and engaging gathering that brought

together both new and returning members eager to learn more about Wikimedia Projects

and our project of the day ‘Wikidata’ and its unique role.

The session began with an exciting recap of our past projects from previous events

followed by an introduction to what Wikidata is and how it works, allowing participants to

understand how it differs from other Wikimedia projects like Wikipedia and Wikimedia

Commons. Through lively presentations and practical demonstrations, the team

highlighted how Wikidata serves as a structured database that connects knowledge

across languages, cultures, and platforms, ensuring that information is accurate, reusable,

and accessible to everyone.

Many participants expressed how much they had learned from the session. Some shared

that they never heard of Wikidata before, and they didn’t fully know how it functioned or how

they could participate. Others were surprised to learn how much Wikidata contributes to

other Wikimedia projects and digital platforms globally. This realization sparked curiosity,

motivation, and a new sense of purpose within the community to get more involved in

Wikidata editing and projects.

Beyond the learning, the event was filled with fun, laughter, and teamwork. The community

played engaging games and quizzes, which not only tested their knowledge but also

strengthened their bond as a family of open-knowledge advocates. The warm atmosphere

reflected the spirit of collaboration that defines the Wikimedia movement.

We also took time to document the day’s experience, capturing the lessons, joy, and new

understandings shared by members. Many participants expressed that they learned

things they hadn’t known before, especially about how to contribute and communicate

within Wikidata. These memories will serve as both inspiration and a record of growth for

the Wikimedia Community Zanzibar, showing how far we’ve come and how much potential

lies ahead. It opened the way for our community to fully engage and participate in future

Wikidata projects with excitement and confidence.

As the celebration drew to an end, everyone gathered around to sing and share a

symbolic birthday cake cutting, capturing our joy and unity in supporting the global open

data movement.

