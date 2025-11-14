A Journey Through GLAM Wiki 2025: When Knowledge Becomes Connection

The Wikimedia GLAM Wiki 2025 conference participants

Attending GLAM Wiki 2025 in Lisbon was more than just participating in a conference; it was a transformative experience that reshaped how I see collaboration and free knowledge. From the moment I entered the venue, I was surrounded by the pulse of culture, innovation, and human connection. The space was filled with voices from every part of the world, yet all carried one shared belief: that free knowledge can unite us and preserve what makes humanity diverse and beautiful.

As someone deeply interested in cultural heritage, I was inspired by how galleries, libraries, archives, and museums are evolving in the digital age. These institutions are no longer seen only as guardians of history, but as living bridges between the past and the future. They are reimagining how stories are told and how culture can reach people everywhere. Each discussion and presentation opened new ways of thinking about how technology can breathe life into collections and make them accessible to everyone.

During the Community Resilience Session, we explored how cultural diversity strengthens the Wikimedia movement. Listening to voices from different regions reminded me that resilience is not only about endurance but also about learning and adapting together. Cultural differences are not barriers; they are sources of creativity and flexibility. Each participant brought unique perspectives that deepened our collective understanding of how free knowledge can thrive in a multicultural world.

One of the most inspiring parts of the conference was the Hackathon, where technology met creativity in its purest form. Developers, curators, librarians, and Wikimedians collaborated to design tools that could support GLAM projects and expand access to cultural resources. Watching this collaboration unfold reminded me that technology, when guided by purpose and empathy, can connect people across languages and disciplines and build digital bridges that preserve heritage for generations to come.

We also discussed the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it can support GLAM Wiki initiatives. AI has the potential to analyze large cultural datasets, improve metadata quality, and make archives more discoverable. It can assist in translating content, restoring images, and connecting collections from different institutions. Yet, the most important point we agreed upon was that AI must remain an ethical ally that empowers human creativity rather than replaces it. Technology should help us tell forgotten stories and amplify the voices that history has often left unheard.

Throughout the conference, every conversation felt meaningful. We spoke about access, inclusion, and sustainability, but also about the values that drive the open knowledge movement: trust, collaboration, and respect for cultural diversity. I met librarians dreaming of digitizing rare manuscripts, museum curators working to responsibly share indigenous heritage, and archivists determined to preserve local memory for global audiences. Each encounter was a reminder that the work of GLAM is not just about preservation, but about connection and continuity.

Carrying Home the Spirit of Shared Knowledge

As I look back on my days in Lisbon, I realize that GLAM Wiki 2025 was not only about ideas; it was about imagination. Together, we envisioned a future where technology and culture walk side by side, where institutions share knowledge freely, and where collaboration transcends geography. We spoke of building digital archives that honor cultural context and ensure that every community, no matter how small, has a place in the global story of knowledge.

I returned home with a renewed commitment to continue what we started. My goal is to collaborate with local libraries, cultural institutions, and educational spaces to create projects that promote open access to heritage and digital preservation. I want to help build bridges between communities so that knowledge can flow freely and equitably.

Leaving the conference, I carried more than memories. I carried friendships, shared goals, and a deep belief that when knowledge is free, culture lives forever. GLAM Wiki 2025 reminded me that the future of heritage does not belong to technology alone, but to the people who believe that knowledge is a gift meant to be shared with the world.

