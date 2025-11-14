Celebrating Wikidata’s 13th Birthday in Rwanda 2025

On October 11, 2025, members of the Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda came together in Kacyiru, Kigali to celebrate Wikidata’s 13th birthday under the theme “Connecting Knowledge for a Smarter Future.” This annual celebration brought together passionate Wikimedians, students, journalists, and open data enthusiasts to reflect on Wikidata’s impact and to contribute meaningfully to its growth.

A Celebration of Collaboration and Knowledge

The in-person event, conducted in English and Kinyarwanda, was filled with learning, joy, and shared purpose. Attendees joined hands to mark Wikidata’s 13 years of empowering free and open knowledge worldwide. The celebration began with a warm welcome from the organizers, C. Nyirahabihirwe and Annick Green, who emphasized the importance of Wikidata in connecting Rwandan knowledge with the global community. Participants were reminded that Wikidata is not just a database – it’s a living, collaborative knowledge ecosystem that powers Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and countless other tools used daily by millions.

Panel Discussion: The Impact of Wikidata in Rwanda

A lively panel discussion was held to highlight the impact of Wikidata both globally and locally. Speakers discussed how open data strengthens access to information, supports researchers, and enhances visibility for Rwandan institutions online. Panelists also explored how Wikidata contributes to building digital literacy and helps bridge the knowledge gap by including more Rwanda-related data – from cultural heritage to healthcare and education.

Contribution Focus: Adding Bibliography of Rwanda Hospitals

The hands-on contribution session was one of the highlights of the day. Participants collaborated to add 100 bibliographic entries of Rwandan hospitals to Wikidata, ensuring that reliable and structured data about Rwanda’s health sector is accessible to everyone. This activity not only celebrated Wikidata’s 13th birthday but also strengthened the visibility of local health information in global knowledge systems – aligning perfectly with the Wikimedia Movement’s mission of knowledge equity.

Recognizing Outstanding Contributors & Shared Moments

To make the event even more special, prizes were awarded to the best contributors who demonstrated exceptional commitment and creativity in adding or improving data on Wikidata. These recognitions celebrated community spirit and encouraged continued participation in building and maintaining open data for Rwanda and the world.

The celebration concluded with a birthday cake-cutting ceremony, where participants shared reflections, laughter, and inspiring conversations. The networking session fostered new connections among Rwandan Wikimedians, journalists, and advocates for open knowledge.

Looking Ahead

The Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda remains committed to raising awareness about Wikidata and expanding its impact across different sectors. By engaging more young people, educators, and professionals, the group aims to ensure that Rwandan knowledge continues to thrive in the global Wikimedia ecosystem.

The 13th birthday of Wikidata in Rwanda was not just a celebration—it was a reminder of the power of collaboration, openness, and shared knowledge. Through initiatives like this, Wikimedia Rwanda continues to champion free access to information and the representation of Rwandan data on global platforms.

Happy 13th Birthday, Wikidata! Here’s to many more years of connecting the dots of human knowledge.

