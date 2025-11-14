From Editor to Tech Ally: My Weekend at the Wiki Mentor Africa Hackathon

WMA Hackathon 2025 in Tamale, Ghana

For two days in late October (25th-26th October), the office of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group in Tamale had a digital workshop. The room was filled with energy, and I was right there in the middle of it, getting my hands dirty at the Wiki Mentor Africa Tamale Hackathon 2025 edition in Tamale. This wasn’t just another edit-a-thon as usual. This was a deep dive into the engine room of the Wikimedia movement, and for me, it was a complete revelation.

WMA Hackathon 2025 in Tamale, Ghana

Day One: Gearing Up

We started with the essentials. User: Dnshitobu walked us through “Wikipedia 101,” a very important refresher on the rules that keep our contributions meaningful and our community strong. But the real shift in perspective came from User: Joris Darlington Quarshie. He laid out the mission: we weren’t just here to write articles. We were here to build, design, and document the very tools that empower editors everywhere. The hackathon focused on three pillars:

Technical Tech Contribution (The builders) Documentation Contribution (The explainers) Design Contribution (The artists)

WMA Hackathon 2025 in Tamale, Ghana

My mind was already racing. For the first time, I saw the technical backbone of the movement I love, and I was being handed the tools to help strengthen it.

Day Two: The Build Begins

On the second day, we rolled up our sleeves and got to work. We split into four groups, each tackling a different challenge. I joined the Technical Writing team (the storytellers for the tools). Our mission was clear, that is, to take complex technical tools and write clear, helpful documentation so that any Wikimedian could understand and use them. My partner and I were assigned a tool called Translation Debugger.

Now, you may want to know what Translation Debugger is. Imagine you’re translating an interface message and something just isn’t working; the text won’t appear, or it looks wrong. This tool is like an X-ray machine for translators! It lets you peer into the code to see exactly what’s happening, helping you track down missing messages, debug tricky problems, and make sure every part of Wikipedia speaks clearly in your language. Our job was to create a guide that made this powerful debugging tool accessible to everyone, not just developers.

Wiki Mentor Africa Tamale Ghana Banner for 2025 hackathon

Putting Knowledge into Practice

The true test came when we started documenting. Taking a complex tool like Translation Debugger and breaking it down into clear, simple instructions was challenging but impossible. When we finally completed our documentation, I realized the hackathon had given me more than just new skills, but it had given me a new way to contribute to the Wikimedia movement.

A New Lens on Wikimedia

Walking away from the hackathon, I felt a new kind of pride. We often celebrate the editors who write the articles, but this event opened my eyes to the immense effort that goes on behind the scenes. Finally, the future of Wikimedia depends not just on the content we create, but on the tools we build to support it.

WMA Hackathon 2025 in Tamale, Ghana

Key Takeaways from the Wiki Mentor Africa Hackathon

Contributing is More Than Just Writing Articles. I learned that you can help build the movement in three major ways: by building the tools (Technical), designing how they look and work (Design), or writing clear guides to help others use them (Documentation). I Became a “Storyteller for Tools.” I joined the Documentation team, where our mission was to take complex tools and write simple, helpful guides for them. This work is important for making sure every Wikimedian, not just developers, can use these powerful resources. We Demystified a Powerful Tool. My team documented “Translation Debugger,” a tool that acts like an X-ray machine for translators. It helps find and fix problems when translated text doesn’t show up correctly, making Wikipedia clearer in every language. I Gained a “Technical Eye.” The hackathon changed how I see Wikimedia. I now look at the projects with a new mindset, spotting opportunities to contribute on a deeper level and understanding the immense effort that happens behind the scenes.

WMA Hackathon 2025 in Tamale, Ghana

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation