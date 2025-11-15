Advancing Knowledge Equity: Wikimedia Ghana User Group Supports the 3rd Ghanaian Languages Wikimedia Community Meet-Up

Participants of the meet-up

The Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) has been committed to supporting Ghanaian Wikimedia communities in creating and sharing content on Wikipedia and its sister projects, providing resources and partnerships to help them grow. These efforts have included language-based projects, such as supporting the Ga Wikipedia in the incubator during Literacy Month in September last year, and our work on Wikidata for Education, where we collaborated with the Twi Community on campaigns in Twi Wikipedia and the Ga community on Ga Wikipedia in incubator to improve the representation of both languages on Wikipedia using the Ghanaian curriculum.

This year, we engaged various stakeholders to identify which communities would benefit most from support and what forms of assistance would be most effective. Several ideas were explored, including inviting southern language communities to form a consortium. Ultimately, co-funding the 3rd Ghanaian Languages Wikimedia Community Meet-Up was chosen as the most impactful approach, aligning closely with our ongoing Knowledge Equity Fund Connected Grant project. The 3rd Wikimedia Community Meet-Up, held from 26th–28th September 2025 at the KNUST Library Mall in Kumasi, brought together contributors working on Ghanaian-language Wikipedias for peer learning and capacity building. The event continues to play a vital role in preserving and sharing knowledge in Ghanaian languages online.

Mr. Kwaku Krobea Asante

As part of our continued collaboration under the Knowledge Equity Fund Connected Grant, we invited the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) for their expertise in media literacy and ethical reporting. Mr. Kwaku Krobea Asante, Manager of the Independent Journalism Project at MFWA and the organization’s representative at the meet-up, offered valuable insights on the role of fact-checking and media literacy in local languages. He also showcased videos produced in Ghanaian languages by Fact-Check Ghana, demonstrating how verified content can counter misinformation and serve as reliable material for translation. His session reinforced that inclusive access to information depends not only on creating content but also on empowering communities to navigate, verify, and share information responsibly.

Up next, as part of our sustained effort to support Ghanaian Language Wikimedia communities, we announced a call for proposals on International Translation Day on 30th September, 2025, offering grants of up to 1,000 GHS to help Ghanaian language Wikimedia communities host online events that celebrate language preservation on Wikipedia. The application window closed on the 31st of October, 2025, and we are grateful to everyone who applied. We will announce the selected grantees soon on our social media channels.

Overall, we were excited to support the 3rd Ghanaian Languages Wikimedia Community Meet-Up. Contributors gained practical guidance through capacity-building sessions and peer learning, while strengthening connections among language communities. The event amplified ongoing efforts to promote inclusive access to information and support local communities in preserving and sharing knowledge online.

Participants at the meet-up engaged in cultural dance

