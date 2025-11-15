Bringing Wikipedia to the Living Room: The Story of Dagbani Wikipedia Saha

There is a question that has always stayed with me: What about those who can’t come to us? What about the passionate potential Wikimedians who live too far from our workshop venues? The teachers in remote villages, the students with limited mobility, the curious minds whose daily responsibilities keep them from traveling to our meetings?

This question birthed something beautiful: Dagbani Wikipedia Saha – a tele-education program that brings Wikipedia training directly into people’s homes.

Dagbani Wikipedia Saha team members

What Is Dagbani Wikipedia Saha?

Imagine turning on your television and finding a program that teaches you how to edit Wikipedia in your native language. That’s exactly what we have created in partnership with NTV and SAGANI TV, a northern-based digital TV stations. “Saha” means “time” in Dagbani, and this program is about creating the right time and space for everyone to learn, regardless of their location or schedule.

Behind the scenes at Dagbani Wikipedia Saha

Why This Program Touches My Heart

I remember our early workshops in Tamale. We would see the same faces, mostly from the city center. But what about the brilliant teacher in Walewale who wanted to document local history? Or the nurse in Bimbilla who could share valuable health information? Their voices were missing, not by choice, but by circumstance.

Dagbani Wikipedia Saha breaks down these barriers. Now, someone in the most remote village can learn to edit while sitting in their living room. A mother can pause the program when her child needs attention and return later. A farmer can watch after a long day in the fields. This is not just convenience, it’s about dignity and inclusion.

Rukaya Hamidu on set for Dagbani Wikipedia Saha

Our Dreams for This Program

We are working toward something beautiful:

Creating Content That Lasts: Producing video content that will live on Wikimedia Commons, helping learners for years to come

Producing video content that will live on Wikimedia Commons, helping learners for years to come Growing Our Family: Recruiting new editors through the powerful reach of television and social media

Recruiting new editors through the powerful reach of television and social media Enriching Our Language: Creating and improving Dagbani Wikipedia articles with diverse voices from across northern Ghana

Creating and improving Dagbani Wikipedia articles with diverse voices from across northern Ghana Building Bridges: Creating new partnership opportunities that will strengthen our movement

Creating new partnership opportunities that will strengthen our movement Listening and Learning: Interacting with guests and taking questions from community members who have never had the chance to speak directly with us

Dagbani Wikipedia Saha crew

You Can Be Part of This Story

This is more than just a training program; it’s a movement to ensure that every voice in northern Ghana can contribute to the sum of human knowledge. That every community can see itself represented in the digital world. That no one is left behind because of where they live or what their daily life looks like.

Follow our journey on social media using #DagbaniWikipediaSaha and #DagbaniWikipedia. Watch our programs on NTV, SAGANI TV and our digital platforms. Share the news with someone who lives far from the city center.

Together, we are proving that knowledge should not have boundaries. That the desire to learn and contribute should not be limited by geography. That every person, in every village and every city, has something valuable to add to our shared human story.

This is our time; our “Saha,” to build a more inclusive, more representative, and more beautiful Wikipedia for everyone.

This is the official logo for the Dagbani Wikipedia Saha TV program

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation