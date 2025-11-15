EduWiki Hub in Action: Highlights from WECUDI 2025 and GLAM Wiki 2025



The EduWiki Hub was thrilled to take part in two key Wikimedia events: the 2nd International Congress on Education and Culture (WECUDI 2025) and GLAM Wiki 2025. Both events offered valuable opportunities to showcase our work, connect with Wikimedians, educators and cultural professionals, and gather feedback to improve our initiatives.

WECUDI 2025

At WECUDI, the Hub submitted promotional posters, in English and one in Spanish, which were displayed throughout the three-day congress. These posters introduced attendees to the Hub’s mission, programs, and opportunities to get involved in Wikimedia education. We were thrilled to see interest from international participants in integrating Wikimedia projects into their teaching and learning practices.

EduWiki Hub Posters at WECUDI 2025

GLAM-Wiki 2025

During GLAM-Wiki, we hosted the EduWiki Meetup 2025 on October 31, where we engaged with GLAM professionals, educators, and Wikimedia volunteers to explore how Wikimedia projects can support educational programs in galleries, libraries, archives, and museums.

Meet Up Highlights

Topics of Discussion

Participants shared challenges and ideas around:

Difficulties in creating or improving articles, especially about government organizations or education-related topics.

Institutional barriers and government restrictions affecting content creation.

The need for supportive educators and librarians who can integrate Wikipedia into schoolwork and research.

Positive Insights

Teachers with a positive attitude toward Wikimedia often inspire students to use Wikipedia for assignments.

Offering certificates for participation can boost interest in editathons and Wikimedia programs.

Institutional support, especially from librarians and administrators, plays a vital role in encouraging reading and editing activities.

Promoting positive stories about EduWiki among students helps strengthen engagement.

Collaborative Opportunities

Participants suggested practical ways to link EduWiki with GLAM work:

Organizing joint Wiki community programs with schools, colleges, and libraries.

Hosting seminars, workshops, and editathons for students and teachers.

Encouraging students to improve Wikipedia articles about their own institutions.

Featuring educational GLAM activities in newsletters and community updates.

Displaying visual content from GLAM collaborations on Wikimedia Commons.

The meet-up concluded with Q&A, membership guidance, and networking to build future collaborations and was facilitated by Anup Sadi & Dolon Prova.

We also documented our Meetup memories in media format on Wikimedia Commons here.

EduWiki Meetup at GLAM Wiki 2025

Looking Ahead

These conferences reinforced our commitment to expand access to open educational resources, strengthen global Wikimedia education practices, and foster collaboration across communities and institutions. EDUWIKI Hub is excited to continue building connections with educators, volunteers, and GLAM professionals worldwide.

Learn more about EDUWIKI Hub

