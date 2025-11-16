Launching the Road to Wiki Program at SHUATS: Building Momentum for a New Tech Community

On 26 September 2026, we marked an important milestone at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS): the launch of the Road to Wiki Program and the official establishment of WikiClub Tech SHUATS. Alongside fellow speakers Ankit Kumar Verma and Aditya Kumar, I had the privilege of introducing over 110 students from four institutions across the Prayagraj region to the world of Wikimedia and open-source technology.

This gathering wasn’t just another tech event—it was the beginning of a student-led movement to build an informed, engaged, and technically empowered Wikimedia community on campus.

Setting the Stage

The event opened with a warm welcome followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp. We were honored to have Mr. Ankit Kumar Verma, Project Coordinator for Wiki at IIIT Hyderabad, as the guest speaker. His presence set an encouraging tone for the day.

Mobile App Development Session: Setting the Momentum

I began the sessions with a talk on mobile app development, focusing on how Wikimedia ecosystems intersect with mobile technologies. We explored:

Wikimedia projects that rely on mobile applications

Pathways for students to contribute to the Wikimedia movement

How no-code tools can help prototype wikimedia-related apps quickly

The energy in the room was remarkable. Students asked questions, debated ideas, and built small prototypes during the activity segments. Their eagerness made the speaker-led session truly collaborative. A short faculty panel discussion and student Q&A followed, bringing forward insightful questions about app development, tooling, and real-world implementation.

Understanding the Wikimedia Movement

The next session was delivered by Ankit Kumar Verma, who broke down the Wikimedia movement from a community and impact perspective. His examples—ranging from global knowledge equity efforts to local language initiatives—helped many students understand that Wikimedia is more than Wikipedia; it’s a global mission powered by everyday contributors.

He also introduced the structure and goals of the Road to Wiki Program, and why campuses like SHUATS are essential to building the next wave of open knowledge contributors.

Diving Into Open Source Contribution

Our final speaker, Aditya Kumar, gave a hands-on walkthrough of open-source contribution workflows. He demonstrated:

How to use Gerrit for code contributions

Navigating Phabricator

Working with GitLab and patch submission workflows

This session was especially valuable for students who have always wanted to contribute but were held back by unfamiliarity with these tools. Several participants later shared enthusiastically on social media about making their first Phabricator accounts and exploring open-source tasks.

Keeping the Momentum Alive

To keep spirits high, we closed the event with an interactive quiz on the Wikimedia movement and open-source software. Students were highly competitive—buzzing with excitement as they formed teams and debated the answers.

Top scorers received certificates and WikiClub Tech swags, which quickly became the highlight of the day’s Instagram stories and WhatsApp statuses.

One student shared afterward:

“I didn’t know contributing to Wikimedia was this accessible. I’m signing up for the cohort!”

Comments like these reaffirmed that the event had sparked something real.

About the Road to Wiki Program

The Road to Wiki program is designed to introduce aspiring developers to Wikimedia technologies through a structured, cohort-based learning journey. Over recent months, the program has grown into a vibrant learning ecosystem connecting students from diverse universities.

Its goals include:

Bridging the gap between student developers and the Wikimedia technical landscape

Encouraging hands-on contributions through assignments, sprints, and mini-projects

Building regional communities capable of sustaining long-term engagement

For many participants, this is their first step into open-source contribution—with mentorship, peer learning, and real-world exposure shaping their journey.

Celebrating Women in Tech

During the event, we hosted a dedicated Women in Tech moment to recognize and celebrate the women and under-represented contributors who are actively shaping the Wikimedia and open-source ecosystem. It created a safe, encouraging space for them to share their experiences, highlight their impact, and inspire more voices to step forward.

What’s Next for the Community

After the main sessions, we gathered for a brief but insightful discussion on the community’s next steps. Students explored how they could stay engaged—through upcoming Road to Wiki cohort activities, hands-on technical assignments, and collaborative local projects. The conversation set a clear direction for sustaining momentum and building a thriving contributor community at SHUATS.

About WikiClub Tech

WikiClub Tech is a youth-driven initiative formed by a group of enthusiastic technologists and open-source advocates. Incubated by the IndicWiki Project at IIIT Hyderabad – Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI), the club aims to equip students with the skills and confidence to contribute to Wikimedia’s technical ecosystem.

Since its early beginnings in 2023, the initiative has grown into a consistent presence on campuses, hosting workshops, mentoring cohorts, and actively contributing to Wikimedia’s technical projects.

Gratitude and Next Steps

A heartfelt thank you to Ankit Kumar Verma, the IndicWiki team at IIIT Hyderabad, SHUATS for providing an excellent venue, and the dedicated WikiClub Tech SHUATS core team and volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. This event wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s support.

The launch of the Road to Wiki Program at SHUATS is just the beginning. The enthusiasm we witnessed signals a promising future—one where students from Prayagraj contribute meaningfully to open knowledge, open technology, and open communities.

We’re excited for what comes next.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation