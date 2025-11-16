My First GLAM Wiki Conference – Lisbon, Portugal 

From the 29th of October to the 1st of November, I had the incredible opportunity to attend my first GLAM Wiki Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, thanks to the generous scholarship. For someone deeply passionate about languages, cultural heritage, and free knowledge, this experience was nothing short of inspiring.

Exploring Lisbon’s Cultural Landscape

One of the highlights of the conference was visiting several museums across Lisbon. The organisers provided participants with a free bus pass, which made exploring the city’s rich cultural heritage easy. Walking through these museums, I was struck not just by the artefacts on display but also by the stories behind them. Stories that reflect Portugal’s long and diverse history.

Cross section of spices from the Museum of Lisbon Apothecary Jars

Wiki Loves Monuments Photowalk

I also had the chance to participate in a Wiki Loves Monuments photowalk, an activity that combines photography, heritage, and contribution to Wikimedia projects. It was exciting to capture monuments with my own lens while knowing that these images would help document and preserve Lisbon’s history online. Meeting other participants during the walk also offered a wonderful sense of community, as everyone was eager to share tips, insights, and stories about the places we visited.

“Entalados” or “Affection” Heroes of the Peninsular War (Monumento aos Heróis da Guerra Peninsular

Volunteering as a Room Host

Beyond attending sessions, I volunteered as a room host. This role allowed me to support the smooth running of workshops and talks, assist speakers and attendees, and engage more actively with the conference. Being behind the scenes gave me a new appreciation for the effort it takes to organise such a large-scale event, and it reinforced my interest in contributing to Wikimedia in meaningful ways.

A Quirky Stop: The Fantastic World of Portuguese Sardines

Before leaving Lisbon, I made a stop at the Fantastic World of Portuguese Sardines at the airport. It was a fun way to wrap up my trip, a reminder that culture and heritage can be celebrated in both serious and playful ways. The exhibition, with its colourful tins and imaginative displays, was a delightful contrast to the more traditional museums I visited.

Lessons Learned & Tips for First-Time Attendees

Take advantage of local resources: things like the free bus pass provided by the organisers can make exploring the city so much easier and allow you to maximise your experience.

Participate in hands-on activities: Whether it’s a photowalk or volunteering, being active in events gives you a deeper connection to both the community and the local culture.

Network intentionally: Conferences can feel overwhelming, but introducing yourself to fellow participants, sharing experiences, and asking questions opens doors to long-term collaborations.

Balance learning and fun: Don’t hesitate to explore quirky, offbeat attractions; sometimes they’re the most memorable parts of the trip.

Document your experience: Take photos, notes, or journal reflections. It helps you remember the moments that inspired you and makes it easier to share your learnings with others.



Reflections

Attending the GLAM Wiki Conference in Lisbon was a transformative experience. It deepened my understanding of how cultural institutions and the Wikimedia community can collaborate to make heritage accessible to everyone. I returned home not only with new skills and knowledge but also with fresh inspiration to apply these ideas in my own work with Wikimedia projects.

I am deeply grateful for the scholarship, the organisers, and all the amazing participants who made this experience unforgettable. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the free knowledge movement and sharing what I’ve learnt with my local community.

