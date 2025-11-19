Celebrating 13th Wikidata Day — the Wiki Advocates Philippines Way: Sharing of PHZines Project

Warm, Adventurous, and Productive.

These words encapsulate what just happened last October 31 as the Wiki Advocates Philippines hosted a localized celebration of Wikidata’s 13th day!

It has been a year since I was immersed in Wikidata. I learned and appreciated much of it from the same celebration we had last year to the point that my first 1000 edits were of this particular project in Wikimedia. In 2024, amidst the disturbance of Typhoon Kirstine, we were also able to celebrate, meet-up, and collaborate on Wikidata’s 12th birthday and conduct an edit-a-thon for three days.

For this year, moreover, composed of more than 15 new volunteers, and 8 members, we are happy to share that we have launched local projects as well as conduct lexeme edits in Wikidata. Named as WikiBridges, and PHZines Project, these local projects, involves structuring data, and archiving important bridges as well as zines (small, self-published magazines).

Introduction of WikiCommons Explorer, WikiBridges, PHZines Project

The first thing introduced was the WikiCommmons Explorer where it makes the usage of uploaded resources in Wiki Commons in just stop-and-go. If you are searching for a particular image, you can reliably get delineated contents right for your interest or need. It also features citations for faster and appropriate usage.

The second project, WikiBridges is an attempt to document all relevant information from Bridges in hopes of creating a repository or corpora for data accessibility, preservation, and community collaboration. Aside from wikidata, it uses the OpenStreet Map, a collaborative project for creating a free and open map of the world.

PHZines project, the third project, is anchored in the idea of addressing the ephemerality of underground literature (those materials published without ISBN, alternative or indie publishing, or those published with very limited quantity, among others) by archiving and documenting certain noncopyrighted details. This is to connect them to mainstream knowledge for better and convenient utilization of everyone.

Deeper Sense of Literary Appreciation

I guess literature, especially contemporary Philippine literature, has special place in my heart since most of these are part of my usual read. Perhaps, this leaning is because I found these literatures as realistic and this doesn’t follow much of literary schools or movement’s standards–making the experience of reading just like your talking to a friend. Hence, I usually participate in book launching, and conversations on the current trends and whatnot of writing as well as reading. From this very passion, steams the project.

For clarity, zines (taken from fanzines, or magazine) are independently and usually undergrounded published materials by a collective or budding writers meant for expression. In various instances, copies of these zines are usually limited. With this limitation, comes the hindrance of the general public to know and consume materials—that’s why documenting published ones is necessary. In this idea, PH Zines Project operates.

As a literature and language major, I am deep believer of how literature can transcend actions and check human behaviors. Together with technology, literature is both an art and science that can give insights as well as directions on reader’s minds. Even if the project only takes few attributes that are meant to be shared, I found this endeavor something that is breathe of moment from a very busy academic life.

Friends and Foresight Goals

I think the project can be categorically and metaphorically described to be in its ‘honeymoon phase’ as we are first locating for supporters and potential contributors. We are also try to share the idea of the project to volunteers, and wikimedians for bigger reach and community information. If you have time, you may browse the metawiki page and you may signify for the project. That little gesture is very much appreciated. 🫶

For the next few months, we try to focus more on data model finalization as well as to onboard more core contributors, and document the first 100 significant zines/issues to prove the concept. Of these things, we are still finding the niche by establishing best practices appropriate to culture and time.

Also, I wish to share that for this wikidata day celebration, my friends and acquaintances were able to attend. Amidst busy schedules, the time was just right as the event happened in a holiday— giving leeway for everyone to consume the day for what they think was the best.

This wikidata day celebration will be one of the books as this is the time that I started to spread my wings and communicate to Wiki community through this project. I have long been a contributor but now I understand the feeling and rigor of starting a project. The big plus is that the project is close to my heart, and my friends and acquaintances, from school, community, and organizations, were there in the first day I share it to the world.

More power to Wiki Advocates Philippines, Wikidata, and generally, to the movement.

For more youthful projects, one edit at a time. Cheers!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation