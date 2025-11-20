AWA Fellowship Report: September Progress

We’ve wrapped up the fourth month of the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Fellowship 2025, a six-month initiative by Code for Africa and the Norwegian Embassy. The fellowship empowers contributors to expand Wikimedia content on gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate awareness across Southern Africa, with my focus on Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania.

September Trainings Recap

This month was another impactful one for the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Project, as we held three sessions that pushed forward our mission of inclusivity and knowledge equity on Wikimedia platforms.

September 7, 2025 – Office Hour: Community Conversations

This session, facilitated by Rhoda James, provided a dedicated space for participants to connect, share their progress, and discuss any challenges they were facing. These conversations were essential for fostering a strong sense of community and providing peer-to-peer support.

AWA ICJ September

September 13, 2025 – Notability, Creation, and Editing

Led by Rhoda James, this workshop focused on the core principles of creating and editing Wikipedia articles. Participants learned about the criteria for notability, ensuring that the topics they choose are suitable for inclusion, and sharpened their skills in article creation and editing to ensure accuracy and adherence to Wikimedia’s guidelines.

September 14, 2025 – Licenses and Images

Also facilitated by Rhoda James, this training session was crucial for understanding the legal and technical aspects of adding media to Wikipedia. Participants learned about licensing requirements and how to properly add images to articles, which significantly enhances the visual appeal and informational value of their contributions.

Dashboard Highlights

From the Outreach Dashboard, we recorded significant progress. The AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Project achieved 112 articles created, 289 articles edited, and a total of 1.75K edits. These contributions included 426 references added and a remarkable 114K words added. The articles have collectively drawn more than 45.9K views.

Notable entries created, expanded, or translated during this period include Lusungu Kalanga, the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children, the Centre for Environment Justice, and Sofia Kawawa, among others.

As we continue, we remain committed to building an inclusive Wikimedia space that reflects the realities and contributions of African communities.





