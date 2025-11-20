Documenting the members of the legislative arm of government by Anufɔ Language Wikimedians

Anufɔ Language Wikimedians – Team Members

Anufo language Wikimedians embarked on edit-a-thon to document members of legislative arm of government in the Ghanaian parliament of the 8th and 4th republic and Ghanaian MPs 1993–1997. The initiative sought to enhance open knowledge by improving the availability, accuracy, and completeness of information related to legislative representatives in the Anufo language on the incubator platform. The project aligns with the Wikimedia vision of enabling every human being to freely access the sum of all knowledge, particularly information relevant to governance, civic awareness, and democratic participation. The project aimed to document and update profiles of all members of the legislative arm on Wikimedia platforms and also enhance Wikipedia articles about legislators with verified information, references, and structured content. Lastly, the project seeks to strengthen local community participation in governance-related open knowledge initiatives.

Preliminary, a lot of preparation went into the organization by first identifying gaps on missing information on members of parliament of Ghana in Anufo language on the incubator. These gaps give rise to the creation of a list of legislators required to be written about especially on the 8th and 7th parliament of the 4th republic and the 1993-1997 MPs. Official information from reliable websites was gathered that included parliamentary and government websites. These websites were cross-verified to ensure reliability. Moreover, references were added to improve credibility and prevent future deletion of the articles. Community members participated in physical meetings, online training and discussions, to be acquainted with the skills of editing in the incubator.

The main activity saw the creation of new articles for notable legislators who met the notability criteria. The articles were structured in sections, such as: Early life and education, Political career, Legislative roles, Committees served on, and so on. Moreover, citations from reliable sources were inserted to ensure verifiability. Each Wikimedian worked with fellow Wikimedians to review edits and ensure compliance with platform guidelines. The Outreach dashboard link was shared on community social media platforms to throw more light on the progress of the community. Quality control was ensured before the final review. During these, duplicate entries were corrected and merged where necessary, and referencing improved. Interlinking across projects such as Wikipedia and Wikidata was ensured.

After the edit-a-thon, three hundred and forty two (330) articles were created and ten (10) articles improved on members of parliament. This project enhanced public understanding of legislative roles, constituencies, and political biographies and also strengthened the visibility of elected officials on a global platform. The community’s awareness was created on the importance of documenting public office holders. Aside, collective editing improved accuracy and reduced errors. Moreover, collecting information from official sources significantly strengthened the credibility of edits and minimized the likelihood of reversion or deletion.

As part of the project, 33 volunteers were recruited to write Wikipedia article, source reliable references and review and quality checks. Their participation significantly expanded the volume and accuracy of contributions within the project period. Some of the challenges were that some legislators had incomplete online profiles or inconsistent information, making verification time-consuming. A few volunteers struggled with poor internet connectivity especially those at Chereponi district, slowing down editing. Few of the editors were very new to Wikimedia editing, requiring extra time for training, supervision, and repeated corrections. The period of this edit-a-thon is also a harvesting season. Some of the editors were very busy at their farms which contributed to slowing down the edit-a-thon. There is an anticipation of 16 volunteers who will be retained as active contributors who continue to engage with Wikimedia projects. The strategies to retain these volunteers is to organize periodic edit-a-thons and create a WhatsAppcgroup for ongoing communication, updates, and peer support. Also, provision of continuous training sessions to help them advance their editing skills and explore sister projects. Last but not least offer recognition, including certificates, online spotlights, and opportunities to lead future events.

The project successfully improved the documentation of members of the legislative arm of government across Wikimedia platforms. Through organized research, structured data entry, collaborative editing, and community engagement, the project contributed significantly to open knowledge on governance. The results demonstrate Wikimedia’s effectiveness as a platform for civic documentation and highlight approaches that can be replicated for future political, cultural, or historical documentation initiatives.

To manage the partnership to ensure continuous impactful community, the community would maintain regular check-ins with partners to review progress, share updates, and discuss emerging information needs. During the implementation of the project, unexpected events both positive and challenging occurred. These moments provided valuable learning experiences that will help strengthen future Wikimedia-related documentation initiatives. A positive unexpected outcome was that the editors showed interest in contributing to this project and so therefore have poised to understand Wikipedia and Wikidata processes. The lesson learnt from this is that projects of public concern are appealing and contribute to motivating editors in contributing to Wikimedia projects. A negative unexpected outcome was that, towards the midpoint of the project, a lot of volunteers slowed down due to workload, academic schedules, or farming activities. A lesson leant from this is that, edit-a-thons would be organized during off seasons and vacations. Also, organisers would ensure motivational check-ins, and distributing tasks more evenly which is crucial for sustaining volunteer energy.

This project learning summary is planned to be shared on all social media handles. Secondly a project report including activities, results, challenges, and lessons learned will be published on Meta-Wiki under the project page. This will allow global Wikimedia contributors to access and learn from the documentation process. Lastly, the learning will be discussed during the team monthly meetup.

In conclusion, this project focused on enhancing open access to information about members of the legislative arm of government by documenting their profiles across on Wikimedia incubator. A total of 33 editors contributed to creating 342 new Wikipedia articles, significantly expanding coverage of legislators and governance-related topics, while 73 freely licensed images were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. The project involved extensive research, data verification, article development, and media contributions, all carried out despite challenges such, editors being engaged in farming activities and academic work that hinders full participation and varying volunteer skill levels. Positive outcomes included strong public interest in legislative content and rapid volunteer learning. The lessons learned particularly the importance of reliable sourcing, structured workflows, flexible planning, and strong community engagement will guide future governance documentation efforts. Plans to share the project’s results include publishing reports on Meta-Wiki, presenting at community meetups, and providing reusable resources to the wider Wikimedia community. Overall, the project strengthened civic-related content on Wikimedia platforms, built volunteer capacity, and established a foundation for sustained impact and future partnerships.

