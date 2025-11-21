Amplifying Youth Voices: My Journey as an AWA Fellowship Participant





From July to November 2025, I participated in the African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) Fellowship, organised by Code for Africa with partners including EPD, AfricTivistes, CFI Media Development, the World Scout Bureau Africa Regional Office, and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

I joined Barakat Adegboye’s team as both a facilitator and an editor, where we worked to close the knowledge gap on Wikipedia and Wikidata around digital rights, freedom of expression, and human rights in the Sahel region and West Africa.

As part of the training, I facilitated a session on Notability on Wikipedia and Wikidata on August 1st, 2025, helping participants understand how to identify notable topics and use reliable sources. View my presentation slides

During the fellowship, I created five new articles, improved ten, and created and improved fifteen Wikidata items. One of my articles, Abdoul Ramane Seydou, was even reviewed and approved as a C-class article.

At times, finding reliable sources was challenging, but the experience helped me research more deeply and gain a better understanding of what makes a source trustworthy. We concluded the project with training on fact-checking and sourcing techniques to further improve Wikipedia and Wikidata content.

It was a fulfilling five months of learning, collaboration, and impact; amplifying youth voices that had not been heard before and proving that every edit can make a difference.

