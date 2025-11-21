Behind The Scenes, Inside The Hive: Six Months of Working The Operational Strings of Africa Wiki Women

For those who do not know me, my name is Menna Khaled, an engineer, a writer, and a graduating fellow of the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship Program 2nd Cohort. My reflection on the past six month never fails to mesmerize me for how insightful, impactful, and meaningful it has been becoming an inaugural member of such an initiative and meeting the amazing people who have founded it and contribute to it.

Owing to my experience as a storyteller and podcast host of On MiK Podcast, I was recruited in the AWW team to join the podcast & skill-up department to work on promoting the Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast and coordinating its projects and topics aspired for discussion. I also had the privilege to delve into the newly launched project, Africa Wiki Women Skill-up, that is created to equip African Women with the necessary tools and skills to conquer any field, inside or outside Wikimedia.

With the pleasure of working with Oluwapelumi Aina, Journalist and the AWW Voices Podcast host, we were able to brainstorm ideas, create structured implementation plans, and draw strategic measures to help in executing them for both the podcast and the skill-up. I had the pleasure to meet amazing African Women leaders in different areas of expertise who shared their knowledge and insights openly and freely with no other goal but to pass on the gift of knowledge to all African Women and inspire them under any given circumstance.

I had the privilege to meet the amazing podcast guests: Bridgit Kurgat, Tochi Precious, and Beatrice Waruinge, as well as I had the honor to hear and document the stories of amazing African Women who shared their journeys via the podcast. I also gladly had the pleasure to host an episode myself with Oluwapelumi where we discussed the crucial topic of AI’s breach in genuineness, creativity, and authenticity, the impact of the widespread use of generative AI on the internet, and the integrity of knowledge on the Wikimedia projects.

Becoming a part of a community and knowing that you really belong are two entirely different things, and Africa Wiki Women combined them both for me in one experience. I would always be grateful for the experiences and challenges I faced that really shaped me and pushed me beyond my limits, and much more grateful to the warmth I received from Africa Wiki Women Team.

A truly magical experience filled with women power, laughter, joy, voice, and vision, mixed with the scent of legacy and African drums!

About the author

Menna K. Ramadan (aka M.K Ramadan) is an Egyptian Wikimedian, engineer, author, and podcast host. She joined Wikimedia in 2022 as a Wikipedian then became an Africa Wiki Women fellow in April 2025.



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation