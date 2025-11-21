Wining Best Indigenous Language Contributor Award 2025

I was deeply honored to receive the Best Indigenous Language Contributor Award 2025 in Lagos by the Wikimedia Nigeria User Group, This recognition is more than a personal milestone – it is a celebration of the ongoing work to preserve, document, and elevate Nigeria’s indigenous languages across Wikimedia projects.

During the Award Giving

Standing among dedicated Wikimedians from across the country, I was reminded of the collective effort behind every article improved, every dataset enriched, and every community trained. This award reflects the passion of countless volunteers, language activists, and mentors who continue to champion open knowledge in diverse Nigerian languages.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Nigeria Wikimedia Community User Group, the program team, and everyone who supported my nomination and voted during the process. Your encouragement strengthened my resolve throughout the journey. Winning this award reinforces my commitment to expanding indigenous language content, empowering new editors, and ensuring that underrepresented cultures and identities have a lasting presence on the world’s largest free knowledge platform.

I am truly grateful and even more motivated to continue contributing to a more inclusive and multilingual Wikimedia ecosystem.

At the interview ground Collecting an Award

