Dhaka Wikimedia Community celebrates the 13th birthday of Wikidata in Bangladesh

Wikidata 13th Birthday Celebration by Dhaka Wikimedia Community

Dhaka Wikimedia Community joined Wikimedians around the world to celebrate the 13th birthday of Wikidata with both onsite and online activities in Bangladesh. The celebration reflected the community’s growing enthusiasm for open data and their ongoing efforts to make structured knowledge more accessible in the Bengali language.

A warm gathering in Dhaka

Birthday Cake

On 7 November 2025, the community came together at the Wikimedia Bangladesh office in Dhaka for an onsite celebration. Twelve active Wikimedians participated in the event, which featured a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Wikidata’s milestone year. The gathering offered space for friendly conversation and reflection on how Wikidata continues to support Wikimedia projects, including Bangla Wikipedia, Wikivoyage, and Wikisource, through linked, structured data.

An online Datathon to strengthen Wikidata

Alongside the in-person celebration, the Dhaka Wikimedia Community hosted a four-day online Datathon from 7 to 10 November 2025. The Datathon encouraged contributors to improve and enrich Wikidata items, focusing on topics connected to Bangladesh and Bengali culture.

During these four days, participants made over 11,100 total edits on Wikidata. They created 2 new items and edited more than 10,300 existing ones, while adding 158 new references, 392 new claims, and 218 new labels. In addition, over 5,200 new descriptions and 24 aliases were contributed, along with 20 qualifiers, 13 interwiki links, and 16 media uploads to Wikimedia Commons. A total of 17 editors participated in the Datathon, showcasing the strength of collaboration in the local community.

Continuing the journey of open data

Through both celebration and contribution, the Dhaka Wikimedia Community marked Wikidata’s 13th birthday not just as a festive occasion, but as a moment of renewed commitment. The event reflected the community’s dedication to expanding structured, multilingual, and verifiable knowledge for all. As Wikidata continues to connect information across Wikimedia projects and beyond, Bangladeshi Wikimedians are proud to be part of this global movement.

About Dhaka Wikimedia Community

The Dhaka Wikimedia Community is a regional volunteer group under Wikimedia Bangladesh. It brings together active contributors from Dhaka and nearby areas who work across various Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikibooks. The community regularly organizes workshops, edit-a-thons, and outreach activities to promote free knowledge and open data in the Bengali language.

