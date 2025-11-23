WikiLatih Wikipedia x AI: Expanding Artificial Intelligence Knowledge on Indonesian Wikipedia

On 14 and 15 November 2025, the WikiLatih Wikipedia x AI #2 training event was successfully held online via Zoom, marking a significant step forward in enriching the Indonesian Wikipedia’s coverage of artificial intelligence. Led by organizers Annida and Jeromi, the two-day event aimed to increase both the quantity and quality of AI-related articles. The sessions brought together a dedicated group of contributors who engaged in learning the fundamentals of Wikipedia projects while applying their skills directly to creating and improving content.

Screenshot of the WikiLatih Wikipedia x AI #2 training event

The first session, held on Friday, November 14, welcomed 16 participants for an introduction to the Wikipedia and AI project. The atmosphere was highly interactive, with trainers noting that participants were active in responding to presentation materials and engaging in discussions—ranging from the core material to broader Wikimedia phenomena. The enthusiasm translated into immediate action. During this opening session, participants successfully created eight new articles focused on diverse AI topics.

The momentum continued into the second session on Saturday, November 15, where 12 participants focused on refining and expanding the content. This session saw the creation of four new articles and the further development of eight existing ones. The topics grew more technical and varied, covering various subjects. This session emphasized the importance of continuous editing, with users making significant contributions to multiple complex articles.

Despite the productive output, an important learning curve regarding the use of AI in content creation as observed. While participants used AI tools to assist their workflow, many of the initial drafts did not fully adhere to Wikipedia’s strict structural guidelines and standards, suggesting that enthusiasm initially outpaced technical comprehension. However, the group showed remarkable adaptability. Upon receiving feedback from the trainers, the participants were quick to correct their errors. Ultimately, the event demonstrated that with the right guidance, the community can effectively harness modern tools to build a more robust and accurate free encyclopedia.

