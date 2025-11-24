Final Report on the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Fellowship 2025

Following up on my work progress since June 2025 in the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice fellowship, I kept up with content creation, capacity building and community support for my participants. The focus remained closing knowledge gaps around climate justice and gender equity in Southern Africa (Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe).



In line with the fellowship goals, this month of November, we created 24 new Wikidata items, expanded 7 existing Wikidata items, and translated 2 Wikipedia articles. As always, the outreach dashboard and manual scoring system helped to track the progress and impact of all the edits from participants.

Flyer for training session

On capacity building, I hosted one office hour and two virtual training sessions with a demo on “Wiki fact checking” and “Translatewiki”. The first session focused on understanding information disorders and its various types, in addition to providing clear guidance on fact-checking, the process and the tools used. While the second session focused on translatewiki.net as a powerful platform for expanding language localization and the growth of indigenous languages across Wikimedia projects.

As we wrap up the 6-months long fellowship this month, I can’t help but celebrate the success and milestone that we have achieved. I recruited 10 new editors, and engaged a total of 18 editors during the fellowship period. Together, we created 87 new Wikidata items, improved 66 existing Wikidata items, translated 36 Wikipedia articles, improved 11 Wikimedia Commons files with metadata, and expanded 6 existing articles on the English Wikipedia. I also hosted a total of 13 training sessions, and 6 office hours.

Snapshot of participants during the November training session

Part of my learnings from this fellowship is that knowledge is power. And the power of thematic training and collaborative contribution cannot be overemphasized in positively shaping the narrative around inclusion and climate justice in Southern Africa. I sincerely look forward to the continuity of this fellowship, and I remain grateful to the sponsors, co-fellows, and my participants for their dedication throughout the fellowship period.

