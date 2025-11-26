Wikidata 13th Birthday: Taiwan Special Event Recap PART 3

– Demo on real-life data

On November 10, Wikidata Taiwan hosted the third and final episode of the special event celebrating Wikidata’s 13th birthday. For this closing session, we turned our attention to QuickStatement 3.0, exploring how its capabilities can elevate and empower our existing workflows.

We began with a familiar warm-up demonstration and spent about an hour showing how teamwork makes everything better. Using real-world subjects, we walked through the full workflow: extracting data from unstructured sources, cleaning and wrangling it in OpenRefine, preparing the output schema, and finally sending everything into QuickStatement 3.0 for automated batch edits to Wikidata. The process proved clear, efficient, and surprisingly accessible; anyone with a foundation in data science could pick it up with minimal effort.

Once the demonstration concluded, the event shifted into free discussion. Some participants continued experimenting with QuickStatement 3.0 and OpenRefine, and identified that QuickStatement 3.0 has some issues dealing with certain Chinese characters which can fail the batch operation, thus forcing us to step back to QuickStatement 2.0 to process this part of the dataset. As for others, they drifted into broader open-source themes. Among those side conversations, the Meshtastic project drew special curiosity, an initiative aiming to build a decentralized, open-source network for low-power, long-range communication, and proved to be an interesting topic to explore maybe in the future.

The session wrapped up on a bright, inspiring note. Despite the extraordinary typhoon night outside, everyone left with new ideas, new techniques, and a renewed sense of excitement. It felt like a calm, fitting end to our month-long celebration, another small step forward on our ongoing journey toward something greater.

Before closing this chapter, we once again extend our sincere gratitude to Wikimedia Deutschland for their support. Without them, this month of activities simply would not have been possible. Although the typhoon limited our attendance for this final event, we still made the most of it, and, most importantly, everyone had a great time at the event.

The birthday celebration may have ended, but our work continues. Many more events are on the horizon, and we welcome all partners, old or new, to join us in this long, steady marathon to make the world a better place.

