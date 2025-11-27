My Journey Through the Wikimedia Technology Summit (WTS) 2024: Learning, Mentorship, and the Power of Community

Last year, I travelled to Hyderabad for a gathering that would quietly reshape my journey as a contributor and mentor—the 3rd Wikimedia Technology Summit (WTS) 2024, hosted at IIIT Hyderabad. Walking into the campus felt like stepping into a space filled with curiosity, purpose, and an unmistakable sense of community. As a mentor with WikiClub Tech – Road to Wiki, the experience was more than just attending a summit; it was witnessing how far our collective efforts had come.

A Warm Start: The Mini-Hackathon

The summit technically began a day early with an energetic mini-hackathon that set the tone for everything that followed. For many of us, this was where the ecosystem opened up in unexpected ways.

I still remember the moment I discovered Phabricator, learned how tags like Good First Task and Welcome Patch guide newcomers, and understood how even the smallest patch can become the foundation of a bigger contribution journey.



More importantly, this day brought me face-to-face with the people whose names I had only seen online:

Day 1: Opening Minds, Possibilities, and Finding My Place in a 20-Year Movement

Keynotes & Introductions

The first morning brought together voices who have shaped different layers of the movement:

Prof. P.J. Narayan’s welcome set the collaborative tone.

Prof. Vasudeva Varma walked us through the summit’s evolution.

Dr. Radhika Mamidi explained WTS 2024’s goals and why Indic tech matters now more than ever.

Praveen Das outlined the Wikimedia Foundation’s tech priorities.

A prerecorded message from Selena Deckelmann reminded us of the global momentum behind this work.

These sessions helped ground the audience—not just in technology, but in purpose.

Exploring the Movement

Talks on the structure of the Wikimedia Movement and on the state of Indic communities highlighted how local action fuels global progress. Each story was a glimpse into how volunteers transform challenges into opportunities.

Panels, Talks & Community Stories

There were rich conversations everywhere—from the “AI’s Impact: A Balancing Act” panel to Swecha’s Shata Sahasra Yagam presentation to Prof. Poonam Goyal’s talk on AI and digital inclusion.

The lightning talks were especially inspiring—showcasing indigenous language preservation, digitization pathways, student engagement, and the journeys of WikiClub contributors.

Tech Updates

Hearing directly from Niharika Kohli and Sudhanshu Gautam about emerging tools and upcoming features was a moment many of us had been waiting for. It connected the dots between what we build and how communities use it.

Day 2: Community, Collaboration, and Looking Forward, The Day That Changed How I Think About Community

Opening Session

A quick recap reminded us how much we had absorbed in just one day—then we jumped straight into deeper conversations.

Panel on Gender Gap in Tech

One of the most meaningful sessions addressed gender representation in Wikimedia technology. The stories shared here reminded us why inclusive communities aren’t optional—they’re the foundation of sustainable growth.

Breakout Sessions

Two rounds of breakouts covered nearly every corner of the Wikimedia tech universe:

IMWDUG’s annual plan

Mobile editing workflows

Unconference discussions

Grassroots empowerment via VGLUG

Data visualization for WikiProject insights

These smaller rooms were where real problem-solving happened. Everyone had something to share, and everyone had something to learn.

Tech Demos & Lightning Sessions

From voice and image-based user scripts to multilingual workflows, mobile app ideas, and machine-translation tools—the demo sessions were a reminder that innovation happens everywhere in this ecosystem.

Hackathon Showcase

Teams that hacked through the previous day showcased their prototypes—each one a peek into what the future of Wikimedia could look like when curiosity meets collaboration.

Closing Thoughts

The day wrapped up with reflections on where Wikimedia technology is heading for Indic languages. Krupal Kasyap and Dr. Radhika Mamidi concluded the summit with gratitude and a call for continued collaboration.

A Mentorship Moment I’ll Always Remember

Amid everything happening around us, I had the chance to sit down with Abijeet Patro, who took the time to guide our group through the practicalities of contributing to Wikimedia’s technical spaces. That short conversation gave me clarity I had been searching for—how to navigate patches, how to choose tasks, and how to build for impact.

That short conversation did what entire workshops sometimes fail to do.

It gave direction.

The People Who Shaped My Summit

Throughout the event, I found myself constantly learning from mentors, contributors, and fellow developers. Every hallway conversation felt like unlocking a new door. Every session felt like an invitation to build something meaningful.

Why This Summit Mattered

WTS 2024 was unlike any event I’ve attended. It brought together researchers, technologists, students, volunteers, open-source enthusiasts, and long-term Wikimedians—a crowd that would rarely share the same room otherwise.

Across two days, more than 150 participants explored how to strengthen Indic language access on the internet, build powerful open-source tools, and nurture young contributors through initiatives like WikiClubs. We spoke about challenges, but more importantly, we spoke about possibilities.

The conversations were bold, honest, and deeply collaborative. They asked:

How do we build the future of knowledge—together, openly, and inclusively?

What stayed with me was this thought:

The future of open knowledge won’t be built by individuals.

It will be built by communities who believe in sharing.

And at Hyderabad, I saw that community in action.

WTS 2024 wasn’t just another conference. It didn’t offer one single answer—it offered many starting points for the future we’re building together.

Press & Media Coverage of WTS 2024

The summit did more than bring people together—it generated buzz and media attention, signalling that the work of the Wikimedia movement and Indic-language open knowledge is gaining wider recognition.

Headline coverage

According to a press release published in Business Standard, the summit drew “technologists, developers, and volunteer contributors of Wikimedia projects from all over the country,” highlighting its inclusive, cross-community mission. (Business Standard)

The article noted the event theme — “Wiki Tech for All: Empowering Voices, Expanding Horizons” — and the focus on smaller language communities, hands-on training for students, and advanced tool showcases. (Business Standard)

A local report in Hyderabad Mail echoed these points and added details about the venue (International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad + Hyatt Gachibowli) and the number of attendees (around 130) from across India. (Hyderabad Mail)

Key messages from coverage

Inclusivity and languages : Many articles emphasised how the summit strove to bridge the gap for Indic languages — both by tech tools and by community building. (Business Standard)

: Many articles emphasised how the summit strove to bridge the gap for Indic languages — both by tech tools and by community building. (Business Standard) Community + tech synergy : Reports highlighted the collaboration between students, volunteers, developers, and research institutions — making it clear the summit was more than a technical meetup. (Hyderabad Mail)

: Reports highlighted the collaboration between students, volunteers, developers, and research institutions — making it clear the summit was more than a technical meetup. (Hyderabad Mail) Media reach = movement reach: The fact that mainstream media covered the event suggests that the summit’s message is resonating beyond just the Wikimedia community.

Why this Matters

Validation : When events like WTS 2024 are covered in media, it validates the work of volunteers and community members—they aren’t just working in the shadows.

: When events like WTS 2024 are covered in media, it validates the work of volunteers and community members—they aren’t just working in the shadows. Awareness : Press coverage reaches new audiences—students, educators, tech professionals—who might not yet know about Wikimedia’s open-source movement or the need for regional-language support.

: Press coverage reaches new audiences—students, educators, tech professionals—who might not yet know about Wikimedia’s open-source movement or the need for regional-language support. Momentum: Media stories help carry momentum. They communicate that innovations, tools, and communities are active and evolving, inviting more people to join.

A Heartfelt Thank You

None of this would have been possible without the dedication of the IndicWiki Project team at IIIT Hyderabad. Their efforts in planning, coordination, program design, documentation, and execution created a space where learning was effortless and collaboration felt natural.

Leaving Hyderabad, I carried more than just notes and contacts.

I carried a sense of belonging—and an even stronger commitment to contribute.

