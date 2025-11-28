Africa Wiki Women Celebrates Wikidata’s 13th Birthday

The collaborative, free, and multilingual knowledge base that stores structured data, Wikidata, one of the most impactful Wikimedia projects, marked its 13th birthday, and the Africa Wiki Women community didn’t hesitate to join in celebrating this remarkable milestone.

The official event launch flyer

In the spirit of “the more, the merrier,” Africa Wiki Women, in collaboration with Wikimedia Deutschland and the AfroDemics project community, commemorated the occasion by reaching a wider audience and engaging them in updating employer (P108) statements on Wikidata.

The project was made open to everyone, both newbie and experienced editors, and it attracted participants from across several African countries, including Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana, Cameroon, and Madagascar. As part of the project activity, the Africa Wiki Women organised three training sessions which collectively had a total of 80 participants, all designed to meet the needs of both the anglophone community, which was facilitated by Muib Shefiu, and the francophone community, led by French-speaking trainer Alexandra Tchuileu.

A screenshot of the virtual participants of the Wikidata birthday celebration

