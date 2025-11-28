Wikidata 13th Birthday Celebration in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group

The Wikidata birthday celebration is always an occasion to recognize the achievement of the community, build connections among community members, and showcase the project’s potential to the general public. Building on the success of the 12th birthday celebration, we worked collectively to amplify our efforts in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group by celebrating the 13th Wikidata birthday. Beforehand, community members sent in birthday felicitations in the form of text and photos, which were compiled together as a flip book, a birthday present for Wikidata.

Event graphic design

This year, the celebration began with a virtual event which was held via zoom on November 24, with over 40 attendees. We danced to music, sang birthday songs and expressed our wishes to Wikidata, as well as reflected on our community’s efforts in advancing the Wikidata project.

Snapshot of participants at the virtual celebration

We also had physical events in two locations – Awka and FCT-Abuja, Nigeria, respectively on November 25. These physical events seized the opportunity to introduce new editors to the Wikidata project. The event also featured a training session on some selected Wikidata tools and gadgets. We had a quiz, round of games, cake cutting, branded gifts/souvenirs, as well as much music and dance.

Participants at the physical event in Abuja, Nigeria

Overall, the birthday celebration helped to spotlight the community’s achievement and showcase the potential of the Wikidata project on its 13th birthday. It also inspired participants, encouraged community engagement and volunteer participation within the Igbo community. Many thanks to Wikimedia Deutschland for providing grant support, the organizing team, and to the entire Igbo Wikimedians for their continued support and dedication towards the Wikidata project. We look forward to more positive impacts, collaborations, and an amazing 14th birthday celebration!

Participants at the physical event in Awka, Nigeria

