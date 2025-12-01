Wikimedia Israel’s seniors course model: turning expertise into public knowledge

CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 Lior Milul / Wikimedia Israel

Courses that teach seniors to edit Wikipedia aren’t new in our movement. What’s distinctive in Israel is how the model evolved, scaled, and retained editors year after year. Here’s our playbook.

A brief trajectory

Wikimedia Israel (WMIL) began running retirees-focused Wikipedia editing courses in 2017 as fully in-person cohorts. When the pandemic hit, we pivoted the entire program online—and learned that remote delivery actually expanded access (geography, mobility, caregiving constraints) without hurting outcomes. We kept the online-first format, added structured mentoring, and iterated the pedagogy.

Since then, the program has grown into hundreds of graduates across multiple cohorts, with a repeatable format and strong satisfaction/retention indicators.

“The course opened a new and fascinating world of open, free knowledge. Since the course I became an active editor and even joined the volunteer instructors team.” — Amram Efrat, graduate

Why retirees?

Across Israel, many people end their formal careers with a wealth of knowledge—and a desire to keep learning, stay active, and give back. WMIL’s seniors course was built precisely for them: curious, public-spirited retirees who want to write well-sourced, neutral, lasting knowledge on Hebrew Wikipedia.

The idea is simple: channel lived expertise into public benefit, while also offering routine, purpose, social connection, and modern digital skills. Their articles (new or expanded) improve quality where it’s needed most—topics with few sources in Hebrew, local institutions and biographies, and fields where long-term professional experience helps vet reliability and neutrality.

“How good it is to be in a community of serious, professional people—brimming with knowledge and eager to do good.” — Tirtza Shaked, graduate

What the course looks like

Our flagship format blends live instruction, self-paced practice, and hands-on editing:

Six weekly Zoom sessions (90 min) led by a professional instructor

led by a professional instructor Six self-learning units with clear step-by-step tasks

with clear step-by-step tasks Personal mentoring from experienced volunteer Wikipedians

from experienced volunteer Wikipedians A personal editing project from day one, culminating in improving or creating an article

from day one, culminating in improving or creating an article Ongoing community support after graduation—meetups, Q&A, continued mentoring

Pedagogically, we moved from a linear “simple→complex” plan to a project-first workshop: live sessions center on collaborative discussion, dilemmas and reflection; hands-on practice happens between sessions with mentors. The result is confidence from day one—and edits that stick.

“The learning process was practical, inspiring, and exceptionally well organized. I hope to apply what I learned and keep contributing to the world of free knowledge.” — Meir Chotubovsky, graduate

Outcomes and impact

In 2025, WMIL commissioned an impact study from the Do–Et Institute (מכון דו-עת), to evaluate satisfaction, skills, and editor retention and to identify areas for improvement. Headline signals:

Satisfaction stays high. Course satisfaction routinely ranges around 4.6–4.9/5 ; over 95% positively rate specific elements (instruction, clarity, learning environment).

Course satisfaction routinely ranges around ; over positively rate specific elements (instruction, clarity, learning environment). People keep editing. Follow-ups show well over 70% of a cohort continued editing weeks after graduation, many on a weekly basis.

Follow-ups show of a cohort continued editing weeks after graduation, many on a weekly basis. Confidence & capability. Participants report improved sourcing, neutral writing, and comfort with the platform; process indicators (feedback cycles, mentoring uptake) are strong.

Participants report improved sourcing, neutral writing, and comfort with the platform; process indicators (feedback cycles, mentoring uptake) are strong. Diversity gains. The program purposefully recruits women and retirees from different regions, broadening topics and perspectives on he-wiki.

The program purposefully recruits women and retirees from different regions, broadening topics and perspectives on he-wiki. Well-being and social connection. Participants describe a new routine with purpose, peer community, and cognitive engagement—benefits that matter at any age, and especially in retirement.

“The course gave me peace of mind and immense satisfaction from expanding public knowledge… I learn as I write and research.” — Ron Avni, graduate

Additional voices

“Want to turn curiosity into knowledge? Join the course! You’ll learn to write engaging articles and become part of a community building the future.” — Nili Dagan

“The course opened a fascinating world of knowledge and a way to contribute to it. I’ve already improved several articles and want to keep going.” — Ami Gedalya

“Wikipedia became my main hobby! You can write anytime, anywhere—and from the sofa.” — Vedi Talmor

“I enjoyed the course so much I took it twice… It helped me translate my expertise in child development into Wikipedia articles.” — Dr. Chasi Lubetzky

How we make it work — so you can, too

If you’re elsewhere and want a seniors course that retains editors, here’s the distilled model you can reuse:

Design for a personal project from day one. Teach policy, sourcing, and style in the context of each learner’s article; tie every self-learning unit to a concrete next step. Separate “discussion time” from “doing time.” Use live sessions for dilemmas, peer examples, and Q&A; move editing practice to mentored office hours / 1:1 support. Build a mentor network. Publish weekly slots (chat/Zoom), ask learners to bring “draft + blocker,” log quick outcomes to surface patterns. Keep cohorts small and predictable. Six-week sprints, steady cadence (live + async), with templates for drafts, sources checklists, and NPOV gates. Treat after-care as part of the course. Enrichment sessions, local meetups, shared watchlists—community is the retention engine.

Want to adapt this model?

We’re happy to share syllabi, assignments, and facilitation tips—or compare notes with chapters already running seniors cohorts.

